Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump signs order to strengthen US child welfare system

It comes as child-protection agencies across the U.S. struggle with effects related to the coronavirus pandemic. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar hailed the order as a step toward “bold reforms.” The goals are ambitious — curtailing child maltreatment, strengthening adoption programs and encouraging supports for at-risk families so fewer children need to be separated from their homes and placed in foster care.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 25-06-2020 00:46 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 00:25 IST
Trump signs order to strengthen US child welfare system
US President Donald Trump Image Credit: ANI

Tackling a lower-profile issue for the White House, President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday aimed at strengthening child-welfare programs nationwide. It comes as child-protection agencies across the U.S. struggle with effects related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar hailed the order as a step toward "bold reforms." The goals are ambitious — curtailing child maltreatment, strengthening adoption programs and encouraging supports for at-risk families so fewer children need to be separated from their homes and placed in foster care. An advocate for at-risk children and families, University of Michigan law professor Vivek Sankaran, said it was difficult to give an immediate verdict as to whether the proposals are significant or "a lot of fluff with little substance." Sankaran said he found some basis for optimism in the performance of senior HHS official Jerry Milner, "who is desperately trying to change things" since his appointment three years ago to oversee much of the department's child welfare work.

The executive order envisions three basic areas of reform: —Creating "robust partnerships" between state agencies and public, private, faith-based and community organizations. The goals would include development of community-based, abuse-prevention and family support services and holding states accountable for recruiting an adequate number of foster and adoptive families. —Improving resources provided to caregivers and those in care. The order says HHS will increase the availability of trauma-informed training, support guardianship through funding and grants, and enhance support for kinship care and for the roughly 20,000 young people who age out of foster care each year.

—Improving federal oversight over key statutory child welfare requirements. Among other steps, this proposal directs HHS to advise states on the possible use of federal funds to support high-quality legal representation for parents and children. Martin Guggenheim, a law professor at New York University who focuses on children's rights and family law, said he was heartened by the mention of legal representation.

"Rigorous research proves that improving parent representation is one of the best ways to promote the safety, permanency and well-being of children," he said via email. "It significantly reduces the amount of time children must endure the trauma of foster care," "But of course we need to see the fine print," he added. "The executive order speaks in broad strokes and I look forward to seeing the details." According to HHS, there are about 430,000 children now in the US foster care system, including nearly 124,000 who are eligible for adoption, HHS said its Administration for Children and Families has helped to reduce the number of children entering foster care. For the fiscal year 2019, it expects that entries into foster care will total about 250,000 — down 9 per cent from 2016. Eileen Pasztor, a California-based child welfare advocate with experience as a foster parent and adoptive parent, said HHS should emphasize the importance of kinship care — the steadily growing practice of placing children with relatives rather than with foster parents who are not part of the extended family.

"But such arrangements only are effective when these relatives — able to provide important cultural identity — have essential financial and other supports," Pasztor said. The coronavirus pandemic has caused an array of problem for child-protection agencies across the U.S. Some family court proceedings have been disrupted, at times delaying a child's exit from foster care to return home.

Many biological parents have been denied normally routine in-person visits with children placed in foster care. And some agencies say it's become harder than ever to recruit new foster parents. The executive vice president of Children's Aid, a private agency that provides foster-care services in New York City, said inquiries from prospective foster parents have dropped to around 10 a month during the pandemic, compared to a normal average of 40 to 50 per month.

"Obviously people are concerned about taking in children," said Georgia Boothe. "COVID-19 has tempered their interest.".

TRENDING

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19.

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

World Bank approves $55million grant to support Somalia’s economic recovery

Nepal, World Bank sign $100m to improve energy sector and recover from COVID crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

In reversal, TV show about Trump-Comey clash to air before U.S. election

A television show about the clash between former FBI director James Comey and U.S. President Donald Trump over Russian interference in the 2016 election will be broadcast in September - ahead of the November elections, cable channel Showtim...

WHO warns of oxygen shortage as COVID cases set to top 10 mln

The world faces a shortage of oxygen concentrators as the number of worldwide cases of coronavirus infection nears the 10 million mark, the World Health Organization head said on Wednesday.Many countries are now experiencing difficulties ob...

Wentworth Season 8 gets a new trailer, series slated to air on July 28

We are coming closer to Wentworth Season 8s premiere and avid fans cant wait to know what they can see next. The viewers in Australia are excited as the imminent season has an official release date.Like Wentworth Season 8, Season 9 had alre...

Thunder sign G Dort to multi-year contract

The Oklahoma City Thunder signed guard Luguentz Dort to a multi-year contract, general manager Sam Presti said Wednesday. Terms were not disclosed. The 6-foot-3 rookie has appeared in 29 games 21 starts this season, averaging 6.2 points and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020