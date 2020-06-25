Left Menu
Development News Edition

Large numbers of US immigration workers to be laid off

More than 13,000 people employed in the US Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS) workforce are expected to face extended furlough starting August 3 that would cut off their salaries and will severely curtail the agency's work, Washington Post reported citing union representing the employees.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-06-2020 08:59 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 08:59 IST
Large numbers of US immigration workers to be laid off
US flags. Image Credit: ANI

More than 13,000 people employed in the US Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS) workforce are expected to face extended furlough starting August 3 that would cut off their salaries and will severely curtail the agency's work, Washington Post reported citing union representing the employees. USCIS management will send notices of potential furloughs between Wednesday and July 3, under government personnel rules requiring advance notice when a furlough is projected to last 30 days or more.

Moreover, the USCIS has seen a dramatic decrease in revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The fees from visa and citizenship applications and other services it provides are down sharply in the wake of the pandemic. The USCIS has said it will need to take action unless it receives a cash infusion from Congress.

"We got a distinct impression that they did not want to do the furloughs but if they did not get money from Congress they are going to have to," said Danielle Spooner, president of AFGE Council 119. This development comes after President Donald Trump passed an executive order barring many categories of foreign workers and curbing immigration visas through the end of the year.

The action is further going to erode the agency's main source of funding. "Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, USCIS has seen a dramatic decrease in revenue and is seeking a one-time emergency request for funding to ensure we can carry out our mission of administering our nation's lawful immigration system, safeguarding its integrity, and protecting the American people," a USCIS representative said in an email.

"Without congressional intervention, USCIS will need to administratively furlough approximately 13,400 employees." The agency has said that it needed an additional USD 1.2 billion to be spread over the rest of this fiscal year and the start of the new on.

"With a loss of nearly three-fourths of its workforce, work, student and visitor visa petitions, asylum and citizenship/naturalization applications, green cards, and refugee applications will not be processed," AFGE National President Everett B. Kelley told a House hearing last week. "We recognize the enormous economic pain that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused throughout our nation and the world. But the United States should not and need not discontinue its capacity for administering legal immigration processes. But without this supplemental appropriation, that is exactly what will happen," he said.

The threatened furlough at USCIS would be the most extensive in the federal workforce since mid-2013 when numerous agencies put some employees in unpaid status for several days scattered over the summer because of "sequestration" budget limits. (ANI)

TRENDING

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Nepal, World Bank sign $100m to improve energy sector and recover from COVID crisis

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Martial's hat trick leads Man United to easy 3-0 win

Converting from a winger to a central striker is bringing the best out of Anthony Martial at Manchester United this season. The French forward scored his first hat trick for United in the 3-0 win over Sheffield United in the Premier League ...

U.S. Northeast governors order quarantine of visitors from coronavirus hot spot states

The governors of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut on Wednesday ordered travelers from eight other U.S. states to be quarantined for two weeks on arrival, as COVID-19 infections surged in regions spared the brunt of the initial outbreak...

Churches will be allowed to open if they comply with COVID-19 safety protocols: Goa Archbishop

Goa Archbishop Filipe Neri Ferrao on Wednesday said churches will be allowed to reopen if the concerned authorities comply with all the safety protocols in view of COVID-19 outbreak. The Archbishop announced stringent rules while rolling ou...

Death toll from Mexican quake rises to 10 as residents clear rubble

The death toll from a powerful earthquake that struck southern Mexico on Tuesday has risen to 10 people, authorities said on Wednesday, as locals began clearing the rubble and assessing the damage from the temblor. The area surrounding the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020