Team WE, JD Gaming win again in LPL Summer Split

Team WE and JD Gaming captured their sixth wins of the season on Monday to continue their strong performances in China's League of Legends Pro League Summer Split in Shanghai. JD Gaming (6-2, plus-7 differential) swept EDward Gaming (3-5, -2) to strengthen their hold on third place on the season, which is in the sixth of 10 weeks. Dong-wook "LokeN" Lee and Jin-hyeok "Kanavi" Seo were the Most Valuable Players for JDG.

Team WE (6-3, +6) lost the second map but topped Dominus Esports (1-8, -11) by a 2-1 margin to move into fourth place. They were led by MVP outings from Jia-Hao "Jiumeng" Zhao and Zhi-Peng "beishang" Jiang. Han-Xi "Chelizi" Xia was the MVP for DMO in their map win.

The 17-team LPL season runs through Aug. 9. Following a single round robin of best-of-three matches, the top eight sides will advance to the Summer Split playoffs. All matches in the single-elimination postseason bracket will be best-of-five, with dates yet to be announced. The top two teams will get double byes into the semifinals, and the third- and fourth-place teams will get byes in the quarterfinals. The fifth- through eighth-place teams will compete in the opening round. The tiebreaker order for playoff positioning is game differential followed by head-to-head result.

The playoff winner will earn a spot in the League of Legends World Championship, scheduled to be played in China at a date to be announced. The champion will claim more than $280,000 of the nearly $600,000 prize pool. Week 6 continues Tuesday with winless Rogue Warriors (0-7, -12) facing Vici Gaming (3-3, -2) and Suning (5-3, +3) challenging eStar Gaming (2-6, -4).

LPL Summer Split standings through Monday (record, map differential): 1. Top Esports, 7-0, +12

2. Victory Five, 6-2, +8 3. JD Gaming, 6-2, +7

4. Team WE, 6-3, +6 5. FunPlus Phoenix, 5-2, +5

6. Suning, 5-3, +3 7. Invictus Gaming, 5-3, +2

8. LGD Gaming, 4-2, +1 9. Royal Never Give Up, 4-4, 0

10. Vici Gaming, 3-3, -2 11. Oh My God, 3-4, -1

12. EDward Gaming, 3-5, -2 13. Bilibili Gaming, 2-4, -4

14. eStar Gaming, 2-6, -4 15. LNG Esports, 2-6, -8

16. Dominus Esports, 1-8, -11 17. Rogue Warriors, 0-7, -12