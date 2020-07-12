China raises flood alert to second highest level
China has a four-tier flood control emergency response system, with level one representing the most severe. Citing data from the Ministry of Water Resources, 212 rivers have since early July exceeded alerting levels including 19 of them rising to historical highs.Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 12-07-2020 11:56 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 11:50 IST
China on Sunday raised its flood response alert to the second highest grade as downpours continued to batter regions along the Yangtze River, with the eastern provinces of Jiangsu and Jiangxi among the worst hit, state media reported. Regional flooding in the Poyang county of Jiangxi has made water levels of China's Lake Poyang, its biggest freshwater lake, surge to above 22.52 meters, a historical high and well above the alert level of 19.50 metres.
By Saturday evening, provincial military authorities had dispatched thousands of soldiers to help bolster nearly 9 km (6 miles) of the lake's banks to prevent them from bursting, state television said. China has a four-tier flood control emergency response system, with level one representing the most severe.
Citing data from the Ministry of Water Resources, 212 rivers have since early July exceeded alerting levels including 19 of them rising to historical highs. China has blamed extreme weather conditions as a result of climate change for the torrential rain that has since June hit large swathes of the country and caused over 60 billion yuan ($8.57 billion) of economic losses. ($1 = 6.9990 Chinese yuan renminbi)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Yangtze River
- Jiangxi
- Jiangsu
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
China, SKorea report new cases in double digits
Health News Roundup: Venezuela is a health 'time bomb,' Colombian president says; China sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, including 17 in Beijing and more
If RGF returns Rs 20 L, will PM assure country that China will vacate Indian territory: Chidambaram
Man convicted of stealing high tech trade secrets for China
China’s actions in Ladakh part of large-scale military provocations against neighbours: US lawmaker