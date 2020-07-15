Left Menu
Florida sets 1-day coronavirus death record

That's a 10% increase from the previous record set Thursday, but likely includes deaths from Saturday or Sunday not reported until Monday. The rolling seven-day average is 81 deaths per day, currently the second highest in the country behind Texas and double the 39 average two weeks ago.

PTI | Fortlauderdale | Updated: 15-07-2020 02:07 IST
Florida sets 1-day coronavirus death record
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Florida confirmed 132 coronavirus deaths Tuesday, a one-day record for the state. That's a 10% increase from the previous record set Thursday, but likely includes deaths from Saturday or Sunday not reported until Monday.

The rolling seven-day average is 81 deaths per day, currently the second highest in the country behind Texas and double the 39 average two weeks ago. Doctors had been predicting a surge in deaths because Florida's daily reported infection cases have gone from about 2,000 a day to more than 12,000 in the past month. That is partly driven by increased testing. However, the percentage of tests coming back positive has increased from 6% a month ago to more than 18%.

When COVID-19 was ravaging New York three months ago, it recorded 799 deaths on April 9 and had a top seven-day average of 763 deaths on April 14. It now has one of the lowest death rates in the country per capita, recording 10 per day during the last week..

