US President Donald Trump advocated for the importance of wearing masks to combat the spread of the lethal virus during the coronavirus White House briefing on Wednesday evening.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-07-2020 11:40 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 11:37 IST
Trump again pushes wearing masks in Covid-19 briefing
US President Donald Trump. Image Credit: ANI

US President Donald Trump advocated for the importance of wearing masks to combat the spread of the lethal virus during the coronavirus White House briefing on Wednesday evening. He appeared for a second time without his health experts and said, "I believe in it," said Trump, pulling a navy mask out of his pocket. "I have it," the New York Post reported.

"I think you want to travel with a mask. There are instances where you really can use it. I would believe it would be a good thing," he said further. For the second time in a row, he also encouraged younger American citizens to avoid 'packed bars'. "

The president began his nightly briefings on Tuesday after a months-long hiatus. Trump also announced that his administration would pour additional resources into combating infections in nursing homes, including an additional $5 billion to help support new and enhanced testing for the virus.

The United States is the worst-hit country in this ongoing pandemic. According to the Johns Hopkins University Resource Centre, there are nearly 4 million active COVID-19 cases in the country with over 100,000 deaths. (ANI)

