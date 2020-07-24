Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran slams interception by US jet over Syria as 'illegal'

Zarif tweeted: “US illegally occupies territory of another State and then harasses a scheduled civil airliner — endangering innocent civilian passengers — ostensibly to protect its occupation forces." Iran's Transportation Minister Mohammad Eslami described the incident as a “terrorist act" and said Tehran would complain to the International Civil Aviation Organisation.

PTI | Tehran | Updated: 24-07-2020 19:27 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 19:27 IST
Iran slams interception by US jet over Syria as 'illegal'

Iranian officials on Friday slammed the interception of an Iranian passenger plane by a US fighter jet in the skies over Syria as “illegal,” threatening action against Washington over the incident. Iran had said that one of its airliners, flying from Tehran to Beirut on Thursday, was “harassed” by fighter jets, but later landed safely in Lebanon. A US official confirmed that a US jet had passed by the Iranian airliner, but at a safe distance.

According to Iranian state TV, two fighter jets came within a distance of 100 meters (328 feet) of the Iranian Airbus A310. The pilot of Mahan Air Flight 1152 quickly took the aircraft to a lower altitude to avoid a collision, the report said. The sharp maneuver caused slight injuries among some of the passengers. However, US Navy Captain Bill Urban, a Central Command spokesman, told The Associated Press that a US F-15 fighter jet “conducted a standard visual inspection” of the Iranian plane “at a safe distance of approximately 1,000 metres (3,280 feet) from the airliner." He said the inspection was meant to ensure the safety of US coalition troops in al-Tanf in Syria as the plane was flying over that area. He said once the aircraft was identified as a passenger plane, “the F-15 safely opened distance from the aircraft.” Aircraft at that altitude are to maintain a distance of at least 600 metres (2,000 feet) to ensure they don't hit each other, though planes travelling that close can encounter wake turbulence.

Iran's foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, said on Friday that what happened was an act of “lawlessness upon lawlessness”. Zarif tweeted: “US illegally occupies territory of another State and then harasses a scheduled civil airliner — endangering innocent civilian passengers — ostensibly to protect its occupation forces." Iran's Transportation Minister Mohammad Eslami described the incident as a “terrorist act" and said Tehran would complain to the International Civil Aviation Organisation. "We expect this to lead to condemnation of the terrorist act by the US government,” Eslami said. The ICAO on Friday said it has not yet received a complaint from Iran.

The interception comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and the US after President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from Tehran's nuclear deal with world powers over two years ago. In the time since, there have been several incidents across the Mideast between the two countries, including the US airstrike that killed an Iranian general in Baghdad and Tehran launching ballistic missiles that targeted American forces in Iraq.

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

My Hero Academia Chapter 279 to be out on Aug 2, battles to be intense, heroes under danger

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

The Midnight Gospel Season 2: ‘More stories to tell about Chromatic Ribbon’ – Duncan Trussell

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

NIA court refuses bail to Anand Teltumbde

A special National Investigation Agency NIA court here on Friday rejected default bail application of scholar and activist Anand Teltumbde, arrested in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case. Teltumbde had sought bail under section 167 2 of C...

COVID-19 herd immunity will take time: WHO's Soumya Swaminathan

The WHOs chief scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan on Friday said herd immunity -- which is when enough people become resistant to a disease to stop its spread -- is still a long way ahead for COVID-19 since 50 to 60 per cent of the population ...

India and China agree to speed border troop pull back, says New Delhi

Indian and Chinese diplomats agreed on Friday to a fast pull back of troops eyeballing each other across a disputed border in the western Himalayas where 20 Indian soldiers died in a clash last month, the Indian government said. There were ...

Sterling rallies in best week vs dollar since early June

Graphic World FX rates in 2020 httptmsnrt.rs2egbfVh Graphic Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote httptmsnrt.rs2hwV9Hv Updates prices and chartBy Elizabeth Howcroft LONDON, July 24 - The pound surged ahead against a falling dollar on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020