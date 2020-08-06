Left Menu
Development News Edition

Police: 3 teens inadvertently jump wall into Mar-a-Lago

Palm Beach Police spokesman Michael Ogrodnick said on Wednesday the 15-year-old boys were arrested shortly after they entered the grounds of the resort Friday and dumped the backpack, which contained a mini AK-47 with a loaded 14-round magazine. He said the three are lucky that neither the president nor any family members were there, because Secret Service agents might have shot them.

PTI | Fortlauderdale | Updated: 06-08-2020 04:25 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 04:25 IST
Police: 3 teens inadvertently jump wall into Mar-a-Lago

Three teenagers fleeing police while carrying a semiautomatic gun in a backpack jumped a wall at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, but probably didn't know that's where they were, authorities have said. Palm Beach Police spokesman Michael Ogrodnick said on Wednesday the 15-year-old boys were arrested shortly after they entered the grounds of the resort Friday and dumped the backpack, which contained a mini AK-47 with a loaded 14-round magazine.

He said the three are lucky that neither the president nor any family members were there, because Secret Service agents might have shot them. The club is closed for the summer. “They had no idea where they were,” Ogrodnick said.

According to a police report, a Palm Beach officer spotted the teens sitting in a parked car early Friday morning about 2 miles (3 kilometers) north of Mar-a-Lago. When he turned on his overhead lights, the car sped south toward Mar-a-Lago. As they approached the club, the teens spotted a second officer who was conducting an unrelated traffic stop and abruptly stopped the car, probably thinking it was a roadblock set up to catch them, Ogrodnick said.

The three bolted, jumped Mar-a-Lago's nearby wall and hid on the resort's grounds. Officers surrounded the club and a helicopter and police dog were used to help find them. Ogrodnick said they never tried to get inside any of the resort's buildings. He said the three said they didn't own the AK-47 but had found it.

The teens are charged with trespassing with a firearm, burglary with a firearm and resisting arrest without violence. They are being held at a juvenile detention facility while prosecutors decide whether to charge them as adults. Mar-a-Lago has been the scene of several intrusions since Trump became president in 2017.

On January 31, a Connecticut opera singer fleeing police in a rented SUV crashed through a checkpoint outside of Mar-a-Lago, drawing gunfire from Secret Service agents and officers. She was not hurt. Hannah Roemhild has entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity. On January 5, just hours after Trump and his family had left the club following a two-week vacation, a Florida man who had been dishonorably discharged from the Marines for sex offenses was arrested after he got past two checkpoints. Authorities said Brandon M. Magnan had falsely identified himself as part of the president's helicopter crew.

In March 2019, Chinese national Yujing Zhang gained access to Mar-a-Lago while carrying a laptop, phones and other electronic gear. That led to initial speculation that the 33-year-old businesswoman from Shanghai might be a spy, but she was never charged with espionage. Text messages she exchanged with a trip organiser indicated she was a fan of the president and wanted to meet him or his family to discuss possible deals. Zhang was found guilty of trespassing and lying to Secret Service agents and was sentenced in November to time served.

In December, the club's security officers confronted another Chinese national, Jing Lu, 56, for trespassing and told her to leave, but she returned to take photos. Lu was charged with loitering and resisting an officer without violence after taking photos by entering a service entrance. On Thanksgiving weekend 2018, a University of Wisconsin student visiting the area with his parents walked into Mar-a-Lago by mingling with a group that was entering. He was arrested and pleaded guilty to a misdemeanour.

TRENDING

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Dragon Prince Season 4 on expansion of Xadia & its kingdom, get other updates

Entertainment News Roundup: Snazzy face mask fashion reaches Nairobi; Disney's 'Mulan' to skip most movie theaters for streaming and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico nears 50,000 coronavirus deaths, with 829 new fatalities

Mexicos health ministry on Wednesday reported 6,139 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 829 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 456,100 cases and 49,698 deaths.The new numbers put Mexico on track to surpass 50,000 de...

Sailing-America's Cup challengers told must use home-built boat

The next Americas Cup regatta in New Zealand could lose one of their challengers after the Stars Stripes syndicate were told by the events independent arbitration panel they must use a yacht built in the United States. The events rules req...

Facebook, Twitter pull Trump posts over coronavirus misinformation

Facebook Inc on Wednesday took down a post by U.S. President Donald Trump, which the company said violated its rules against sharing misinformation about the coronavirus. The post contained a video clip, from an interview with Fox Friends ...

Ivanka Trump nets $4M at fundraiser for President Trump

President Donald Trumps daughter Ivanka Trump has raised USD 4 million for his reelection campaign during a virtual event that marked her return to the high-dollar fundraising circuit. Approximately 100 people attended her first virtual fu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020