Jaishankar discusses COVID-19 challenges with Pompeo, foreign ministers of Australia, South Korea, Brazil, Israel
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held a meeting with his counterparts from US, Australia, Israel, Brazil and South Korea and discussed challenges related to coronavirus.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2020 19:15 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 19:15 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held a meeting with his counterparts from US, Australia, Israel, Brazil and South Korea and discussed challenges related to coronavirus. Jaishankar said in a tweet that he had a useful meeting with Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne, South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha, Brazilian Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo, Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
"Useful meeting with my colleagues @MarisePayne, Kang Kyung-wha, @ernestofaraujo, @Gabi_Ashkenazi and @SecPompeo. Continued our conversation on the Corona challenge. Always good to learn from each other," Jaishankar said in a tweet. Jaishankar and Pompeo had spoken on the telephone yesterday in which they discussed the relationship between US and India to advance peace, prosperity and security in the Indo-Pacific.
The two leaders also reiterated their cooperation to advance peace in Afghanistan and their commitment to fighting COVID-19. (ANI)
WHO chief upbraids Pompeo over 'unacceptable' allegations
