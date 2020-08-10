US News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,974,959 coronavirus cases; One killed, 20 wounded in Washington D.C. shooting and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. sets record as coronavirus cases top 5 million

The United States set a record for coronavirus cases on Saturday, with more than 5 million people now infected, according to a Reuters tally, as the country's top infectious diseases official offered hope earlier this week that an effective vaccine might be available by year-end. With one out of every 66 residents infected, the United States leads the world in COVID-19 cases, according to a Reuters analysis. The country has recorded more than 160,000 deaths, nearly a quarter of the world's total.

As Trump falters, Democrats and Biden eye an elusive prize: Texas

As polls show Texans increasingly frustrated with President Donald Trump's response amid a massive resurgence in coronavirus cases, Democrats say they have a real chance to turn a long-held dream into reality: winning the state's presidential contest for the first time in more than four decades. In recent weeks, Joe Biden's campaign has aired television ads specifically aimed at Texans – the first time a Democratic presidential candidate has done so in a quarter-century, according to the state party – and made its first hires there.

Pelosi, Mnuchin open door to narrower COVID-19 aid through 2020

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Sunday said they were open to restarting COVID-19 aid talks, after weeks of failed negotiations prompted President Donald Trump to take executive actions that Democrats argued would do little to ease Americans' financial distress. Discussions over a fifth bill to address the impact of the coronavirus pandemic fell apart on Friday, a week after the expiration of a critical boost in unemployment assistance and eviction protections, exposing people to a wave of economic pain as infections continue to rise across the country.

Fed's Evans says another coronavirus aid package 'incredibly important': interview

The United States should implement another support package to ensure workers can stay safely at home while the novel coronavirus continues to spread, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said in an interview with CBS News released on Sunday. Evans said it was up to U.S. lawmakers to protect small businesses and vulnerable communities with measures that ensure they can continue to pay their rent and buy food as long as the virus was not under control.

U.S. CDC reports 4,974,959 coronavirus cases

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported 4,974,959 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 54,590 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 1,064 to 161,284. The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on Aug. 8 versus its previous report a day earlier.

Looters damage property in Chicago's Magnificent Mile, shots fired - Chicago Tribune

Hundreds of people looted Chicago's Magnificent Mile commercial district early Monday, smashing windows and clashing with the police for hours including at least one exchange of gunfire, the Chicago Tribune reported, citing police. The Chicago police declined to comment when contacted by Reuters early Monday.

One killed, 20 wounded in Washington D.C. shooting

At least three shooters opened fire during a large, unauthorized gathering of people in Washington early on Sunday, killing a teenager and wounding 20 others, including a critically injured police officer, authorities said. The gunfire broke out during a gathering of hundreds of people in a southeast district of the nation's capital, D.C. Metropolitan Police Chief Peter Newsham and Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said at a press conference.

China imposes sanctions on U.S. lawmakers over Hong Kong

China imposed sanctions on 11 U.S. citizens including legislators on Monday in response to the U.S. imposition of sanctions on 11 Hong Kong and Chinese officials accused of curtailing political freedoms in the former British colony. Among those targeted were Senators Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio, Tom Cotton, Josh Hawley, and Pat Toomey and Representative Chris Smith, as well as individuals at non-profit and rights groups.