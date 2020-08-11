REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE 10 p.m.GMT/6 a.m. SGT

Lebanese security officials warned the prime minister and president last month that 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate stored in Beirut’s port posed a security risk and could destroy the capital if it exploded, according to documents seen by Reuters and senior security sources.

HONGKONG-SECURITY-USA-POMPEO/ Pompeo says after Lai arrest, unlikely that China will rethink Hong Kong stance

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday slammed China for the arrest of Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai, who he said was a “patriot,” and said the move indicated that Beijing is unlikely to change its position on the financial hub. U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA-CONGRESS/ U.S. coronavirus aid talks stalled, as parties trade jibes

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. congressional leaders and Trump administration officials said on Monday they were ready to resume negotiations on a coronavirus aid deal, but talks remained deadlocked as Democrats said Republicans needed to meet them in the middle. GLOBAL-RACE-PROTEST-WASHINGTONDC/

Washington, D.C., police union moves to block release of body cam footage WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Washington, D.C., police union said on Monday it asked a court to block the mandatory release of body camera footage and names of police officers involved in shootings.

BUSINESS USA-TIKTOK-CYBERSECURITY-EXCLUSIVE/

Exclusive: Microsoft faces complex technical challenges in TikTok carveout Microsoft Corp’s bid to carve out parts of TikTok from its Chinese owner ByteDance will be a technically complex endeavor that could test the patience of President Donald Trump’s administration, according to sources familiar with the setup.

MCDONALD-S-CORP-CEO-LAWSUIT/ McDonald's sues ousted CEO, saying he lied about sexual affairs with employees

McDonald’s Corp said on Monday it sued former Chief Executive Steve Easterbrook to recoup tens of millions of dollars in severance and benefits, claiming he covered up and lied about sexual relationships with at least three employees. ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-ANTONIO-BANDERAS/ Spanish actor Banderas says has COVID-19, feels 'relatively well'

Spanish actor Antonio Banderas, star of “The Mask of Zorro” and dozens of other films, announced on Monday, his 60th birthday, that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was in quarantine. SPACE-EXPLORATION/CERES

Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground Ceres, the largest object in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, is an "ocean world" with a big reservoir of salty water under its frigid surface, scientists said in findings that raise interest in this dwarf planet as a possible outpost for life.

SPORTS TENNIS-USOPEN/KUZNETSOVA

Former champion Kuznetsova latest to withdraw from U.S. Open Former U.S. Open champion Svetlana Kuznetsova has joined a growing list of players who have decided not to play in this year's tournament due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV/ Liverpool sign Greece defender Tsimikas from Olympiakos

Liverpool have made their first signing of the transfer window by bringing in Greece defender Kostas Tsimikas from Olympiakos Piraeus on a long-term deal, the Premier League champions announced on Monday. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS TAIWAN-USA/ (PIX) (TV)

US health chief meets Taiwan foreign minister, gives speech US Heath Secretary Alex Azar meets Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu in the morning and then gives a speech at a university in the afternoon. China has been angered by the visit and on Monday flew fighter jets near Taiwan.

11 Aug 22:00 ET / 02:00 GMT EUROPE-MIGRANTS/BRITAIN (PIX)

Migrants seek to cross to the UK from France The United Kingdom has seen a rise in illegal migration from France.

11 Aug VENEZUELA-SERVICES/ (PIX) (TV)

Venezuelans priced out of basic services from cooking gas to internet Venezuelans are steadily losing access to subsidized public services such as running water that have for years helped them survive the country's economic crisis, piling pressure on a population already struggling under a coronavirus quarantine.

11 Aug CZECH-USA/POMPEO (PIX) (TV)

Secretary of State Pompeo visits Czech Republic, part of central Europe trip U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo visits Prague and Pilsen, Czech Republic on August 11-13, meeting with top Czech officials. He is not expected to sign any deal or treaty with the Czechs, discussions will include nuclear energy cooperation, the Three Seas Initiative, Russia and China. In Pilsen, Pompeo will commemorate the liberation of Western Czechoslovakia by the U.S. Army in World War Two.

11 Aug USA-ELECTION/CONGRESS (TV)

U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar faces challenge as four states hold House primaries U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, a member of "The Squad" is among incumbents facing challengers as four states -- also including Connecticut, Vermont and Wisconsin -- hold primary elections for the House of Representatives and Georgia holds a run-off.

11 Aug USA-ELECTION/CONVENTION-BATTLEGROUNDS

FACTBOX - The two battlegrounds hosting the 2020 U.S. political conventions Democrats and Republicans are holding scaled-back versions of their presidential nominating conventions this month in Wisconsin and North Carolina, two battleground states that will play critical roles in deciding the Nov. 3 election.

11 Aug EGYPT-ELECTION/SENATE (PIX) (TV)

Egyptians vote for newly created senate Egyptians begin voting in a two-day election for the Council of Senators, a newly created second chamber made up of publicly elected representatives and presidential appointees.

11 Aug RUSSIA-GERMANY/ (PIX)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov holds talks with German counterpart Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov holds talks with German counterpart Heiko Maas.

11 Aug 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT USA-TRUMP/FLYNN

Case of ex-Trump aide Flynn reheard by full U.S. appeals court U.S. appeals court rehears arguments over whether judge assigned to criminal case against Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, must grant request to dismiss it.

11 Aug 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRALIA (PIX) (TV) Australian authorities try to contain new wave of coronavirus cases

Australian authorities are hopeful that a fall in the rate of new coronavirus cases signals a turning point in the effort to contain a second wave of infections. 11 Aug

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PALESTINIANS-TRAVEL (PIX)

Gaza crossing with Egypt opens for departures for first time in five months Palestinians in Gaza were allowed on Tuesday to travel into Egypt for the first time since March when border crossing had been shut down in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

11 Aug HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/LIBYA (PIX) (TV)

Pandemic starts to surge in war-hit Libya Libyans are bracing for a surge of coronavirus cases as numbers rapidly rise in a country where years of chaos, division and war have left the health system in ruins.

11 Aug HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PALESTINIANS-SCHOOLS (PIX)

Students begin new school year amid COVID-19 concerns Students in West Bank begin a new school year amid coronavirus disease crisis.

11 Aug HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/INDONESIA-VACCINE (PIX) (TV)

Clinical trial of Sinovac's potential coronavirus vaccine begins in Indnoesia Indonesian President Joko Widodo is expected to attend a ceremony for the launch of human clinical trials for a potential coronavirus vaccine in the country. The phase 3 clinical trial is a collaboration between China-based pharmaceutical company Sinovac, and Indonesian state-owned firm, Bio Farma.

11 Aug MAURITIUS-ENVIRONMENT/

Environmentalists in Mauritius mourn oil spill's damage to coast, fear for marine park Environmentalists in Mauritius explain the damage done to their pristine beaches and endangered species by an oil spill from a Japanese ship that has run aground. Both France and Japan are sending experts to help, but conservationists fear that the oil will spill into the famous Blue Bay national park, whose spectacular corals are already threatened by global warming.

11 Aug 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/FRANCE (PIX)

France's Macron holds government meeting on COVID-19 French President Emmanuel Macron holds a government meeting on the COVID-19 epidemic, after France saw a resurgence in confirmed cases that prompted many cities to make masks mandatory in outdoor areas.

11 Aug 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/RUSSIA

Head of Russian Direct Investment Fund holds briefing on Russia's efforts to fight coronavirus Kirill Dmitriev, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), holds a news conference about Russia's efforts to combat the novel coronavirus.

11 Aug 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

VENEZUELA-CHINA/ Venezuela wins grace period on China oil-for-loan deals, sources say

Venezuela's government has negotiated an agreement with Chinese banks a grace period until the end of the year on some $19 billion in loans that are paid off with oil shipments, according to three sources in Caracas with knowledge of the situation. 11 Aug

PALESTINIANS-GAZA/MALDIVES (PIX) (TV) 'Maldive Gaza' cafe offers taste of paradise to blockaded strip

Mediterranean waves crash below patrons snacking on freshly-caught fish at the new "Maldive Gaza" cafe, named for the Indian ocean island to give a fleeting sense of paradise to Palestinians in the blockaded strip. 11 Aug

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/UNIVERSITIES (PIX) (TV) Some U.S. colleges stick to in-person reopening in pandemic despite doubts, pushback

Many U.S. universities are revamping campuses to resume in-person classes despite COVID-19, requiring students to be tested, wear masks and socially distance, but some college town residents and critics say schools are putting profits before public safety. 11 Aug 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

HUNGARY-CENBANK/BONDS-TENDER Central bank bond buying auction results

11 Aug 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT USA-FED/BARKIN

Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Barkin speaks on economy Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks on "Perspectives on the Economy and What is Next for Recovery" before webinar hosted by the Center for Regional Economic Competitiveness.

11 Aug 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

LEBANON-SECURITY/BLAST-SYRIANFAMILY (PIX) (TV) "Death follows" refugee family from Syrian war to Beirut blast

As Ahmed Staifi rushed home after a huge blast rocked Beirut last week, he heard his daughter calling out from beneath the rubble of their apartment. His wife and two daughters had fled relentless bombing in Syria's war around six years ago, only to die in a massive blast that hit Lebanon's capital. 11 Aug