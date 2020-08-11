Left Menu
Development News Edition

Inclined to hold G7 post elections, would certainly invite Putin: Trump

US President Donald Trump on Monday said that he is "much more inclined to hold the G-7 meeting after elections in the United States while adding that he would "certainly" invite Russian President Vladimir Putin for the same.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-08-2020 06:46 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 06:46 IST
Inclined to hold G7 post elections, would certainly invite Putin: Trump
US President Donald Trump. Image Credit: ANI

US President Donald Trump on Monday said that he is "much more inclined to hold the G-7 meeting after elections in the United States while adding that he would "certainly" invite Russian President Vladimir Putin for the same. "I am much more inclined to do it (the G-7 summit) sometime after the elections. We were going to do it in September. I told my people sometime yesterday that why do not we do it sometime after the elections. The G-7 is very important," Trump told reporters here.

Speaking on inviting the Russian President to the meeting, he said, "We have invited a number of people to the meeting. I would certainly invite him (Putin) to the meeting. I think he is an important factor." Trump further said that he would be inviting "certain people" who are not a part of the G-7.

"We will invite certain people who are not part of the G-7. Some people have already accepted but we are going to be doing it after the election. I think it is a better atmosphere to have the G7," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Jones, Goodrum lead hot Tigers past White Sox

JaCoby Jones hit an inside-the-park homer, and Niko Goodrum had four hits, including a solo homer, as the host Detroit Tigers topped the slumping Chicago White Sox 5-1 on Monday. Jones homer, his fifth this season, capped a three-run sevent...

US announces 100 MHz of mid-band spectrum for 5G

The US Department of Defence on Monday announced that 100 megahertz of contiguous, coast-to-coast mid-band spectrum would be made available for commercial 5G deployment. With high speeds, improved reliability, and low latency, 5G will impro...

Pacioretty returns as Knights face surprising Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks werent supposed to reach the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. The Vegas Golden Knights werent expected to be the top-seeded team in the Western Conference. Both teams pulled off upsets in the qualifying series...

Scientists, engineers from India, US can widen research under special technology fund: Indian Ambassador

Scientists and engineers from India and the US can widen their opportunities for research under the COVID-19 Virtual Networks that is being developed as part of the India-US Science and Technology Endowment FundIUSTEF, Indian Ambassador Tar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020