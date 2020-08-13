Left Menu
Sudan boosts security in port city after 32 die in tribal clashes

Sudan is one year into a three-year transition after the overthrow of former President Omar al-Bashir and faces challenges including simmering insecurity in several regions and a deep economic crisis. Security forces arrested 85 people over the recent violence, which also left 98 people wounded, and local authorities imposed a curfew in Port Sudan to restore order, the ministry said in a statement.

Reuters | Khartoum | Updated: 13-08-2020 05:21 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 05:21 IST
Sudan has beefed up security in Red Sea state and imposed a curfew in its main sea gateway of Port Sudan after 32 people died in recent tribal clashes, the country's interior ministry said late on Wednesday. Sudan is one year into a three-year transition after the overthrow of former President Omar al-Bashir and faces challenges including simmering insecurity in several regions and a deep economic crisis.

Security forces arrested 85 people over the recent violence, which also left 98 people wounded, and local authorities imposed a curfew in Port Sudan to restore order, the ministry said in a statement. The casualties included security force members. Local media reports and activists on social media said the clashes broke out between the Beni Amer and Nuba tribes which have a history of mutual violence.

Representatives of the two tribes signed a reconciliation deal in September last year after deadly clashes. The government had deployed more security forces to the state to impose "the prestige of the state and the rule of law, and to strengthen security and stability," the interior ministry said.

The security measures had helped to stabilise the situation and led to "a cautious calm," it added. Port Sudan is also used by South Sudan to export oil. Prime Minster Abdalla Hamdok said in an earlier statement he had held several meetings during the past week with community and political leaders from eastern Sudan to address "the political, security and violence situation" in the region.

Hamdok is leading a transitional civilian government under a three-year power-sharing deal with the military.

