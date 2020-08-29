Left Menu
Development News Edition

17 killed as restaurant collapses in China

Seventeen people were killed after a restaurant collapsed in north China's Shanxi province on Saturday, authorities said. The accident took place at around 9:40 AM in Xiangfen county in the city of Linfen. By 6:52 PM local time, 45 people had been pulled out of debris of the collapsed two-story building, state run Xinhua news agency reported. The reason for the collapse was not immediately known.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 29-08-2020 20:11 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 20:11 IST
17 killed as restaurant collapses in China

Seventeen people were killed after a restaurant collapsed in north China's Shanxi province on Saturday, authorities said. The accident took place at around 9:40 AM in Xiangfen county in the city of Linfen.

By 6:52 PM local time, 45 people had been pulled out of debris of the collapsed two-story building, state run Xinhua news agency reported. As many as 28 people were injured, including seven critically, the rescue headquarters said, adding that 17 people have been killed.

The rescue operation was underway. The reason for the collapse was not immediately known.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 989 spoilers: Zoro helps Sanji in defeating King, Kaido emerges as winner

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles record dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

France reports 7,379 new COVID-19 cases, infection rate now exponential

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Bihar increases salaries of teachers, librarians by 15% from April next year

Bihar Education Department on Friday announced a 15 per cent hike in the salaries of teachers and librarians starting from April 2021.Teachers and librarians working in educational institutes of Panchayati Raj and urban local bodies Municip...

Delhi Metro to resume services from Sep 7 in calibrated manner: DMRC

After being closed since March 22 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Delhi Metro has received the nod from authorities to resume services from September 7 in a calibrated manner, officials said on Saturday. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal twe...

Yamuna continues to flow near warning mark; water level likely to recede

The Yamuna was flowing close to the warning mark in Delhi on Saturday, but the water level is expected to recede, officials said. The water level was recorded at 204.14 meters at the Old Railway Bridge at 7 pm. It was 204.23 at 10 am and 20...

Czech Senate speaker leaves for Taiwan visit, angering China

The head of the Czech Senate travelled to Taiwan on Saturday for a rare trip by a senior foreign official that has angered China, which considers the island a breakaway province ineligible for state-to-state relations.Senate speaker Milos V...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020