Left Menu
Development News Edition

Typhoon Maysak hits waterlogged Koreas with heavy rain, wind

Some areas on the southern resort island of Jeju reported more than 1,000 millimetres (39 inches) in rainfall since Tuesday, and the typhoon left some 120,000 households without power across the country, according to the weather agency and interior ministry. Hundreds of flights were cancelled and delayed, and the southern city of Busan in South Korea saw heavy winds as the storm's track placed it squarely in its path.

Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2020 06:47 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 06:47 IST
Typhoon Maysak hits waterlogged Koreas with heavy rain, wind

Heavy winds and rain lashed much of the Korean peninsula Thursday after Typhoon Maysak made landfall, even as damage from a previous typhoon last week was still being repaired and a third typhoon gathered strength off the coast.

Typhoon Maysak, the ninth of the season and the fourth to hit the peninsula this year, was among the strongest to strike Korea in years, and is expected to affect most of North and South Korea. Some areas on the southern resort island of Jeju reported more than 1,000 millimetres (39 inches) in rainfall since Tuesday, and the typhoon left some 120,000 households without power across the country, according to the weather agency and interior ministry.

Hundreds of flights were cancelled and delayed, and the southern city of Busan in South Korea saw heavy winds as the storm's track placed it squarely in its path. Typhoon and heavy rain warnings were issued for much of the rest of South Korea, which earlier this year saw the longest stretch of rainy weather on record, leading to deadly floods and landslides.

The Japanese coastguard was searching for a cargo ship carrying thousands of head of livestock and dozens of crew members that went missing after issuing a distress signal due to Typhoon Maysak. North Korea took the brunt of last week's Typhoon Bavi, and on Thursday, state media reported that the country's premier, Kim Tok Hun, had toured flood-hit areas and discussed ways to limit damage from Typhoon Maysak.

For a second week in a row, North Korea's state TV carried overnight reports on Wednesday and Thursday showing storm surge and flooding, including in the coastal town on Wonsan. On Tuesday state news agency KCNA reported that measures were being taken across the country to fix street lights and roofs, inspect infrastructure, monitor water levels, and move ships to safe anchorages.

"Officials of the Party and power organs at all levels are conducting intensive information campaign among people to let them deep understand the importance of work for preventing typhoon damage and methods of coping with its crisis," KCNA said. North Korea's agriculture sector is particularly vulnerable to severe weather, and this summer's storms and floods have raised concern's over the country's already tenuous food situation.

Typhoon Haishen, meanwhile, is forecast to make its way toward South Korea by early next week.

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Amazfit Band 5 with AMOLED display,15-day battery life now available for pre-order

Nokia launches professional level end-to-end 5G certification program

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Actor Dwayne Johnson says he and family have recovered from COVID-19

Pro-wrestler turned Hollywood actor Dwayne The Rock Johnson said in a video message posted on social media on Wednesday that he, his wife and their two young children tested positive for COVID-19 in recent weeks but that they all have recov...

S.Korea plans to create $17 bln fund for 'New Deal' economic initiatives

South Koreas finance ministry said on Thursday the government plans to create a 20 trillion won 16.8 billion fund over the next five years for President Moon Jae-ins New Deal program.The fund, aimed at financing economic initiatives that in...

U.S. attorney general calls mail-in voting 'playing with fire'; experts say fraud rare

U.S. Attorney General William Barr said on Wednesday that mail-in ballots for the Nov. 3 election could be vulnerable to fraud, echoing an argument President Donald Trump has made to denounce the use of voting by mail.People trying to chang...

Soccer-Kalou makes debut but Botafogo draw blanks

Salomon Kalou made his debut for Botafogo on Wednesday but the presence of the Ivory Coast forward could not help the home side score goals as the match against Coritiba ended 0-0 in Rio de Janeiro. The former Chelsea winger was alongside J...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020