Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kremlin believes growing COVID-19 case numbers reason for public caution

The Kremlin believes the growing number of people infected with the coronavirus is a serious reason for greater caution among Russians, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 05-10-2020 17:54 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 17:54 IST
Kremlin believes growing COVID-19 case numbers reason for public caution
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Moscow [Russia], October 5 (ANI/Sputnik): The Kremlin believes the growing number of people infected with the coronavirus is a serious reason for greater caution among Russians, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday. "You know that the growing numbers of [COVID-19] cases are, of course, a very serious reason to mobilise and become much more careful in everyday life. This applies to each of us," Peskov told reporters, adding that he had not heard discussions about a potential lockdown.

According to Peskov, employees of several departments of the presidential administration have started to work from home, however, employees of those departments in which a presence in the office is necessary, continue to work as usual. On Thursday, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin requested that all the city's employers instruct at least 30 percent of their staffers to work from home, in order to contain the spike in coronavirus infections in the Russian capital.

Russia has registered 10,888 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 10,499 yesterday, taking the cumulative case total to 1,225,889, the country's coronavirus response centre said on Monday. The largest increase was identified in Moscow, where 3,537 new positive tests were registered -- up from 3,327 the day before. (ANI/Sputnik)

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

CBI raids on Shivakumar have nothing to do with bypolls: Karnataka deputy CM

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan on Monday said the CBI searches on properties linked to state Congress President D K Shivakumar were not politically motivated and it has nothing to do with the November 3 bypolls to two a...

Learning lessons from COVID-19 in Myanmar

Thaw Lay, a high school student from Yangon, the capital of Myanmar, knew that this school year would be unlike any other. I was excited, but I also knew that things would be a little different when school reopened later this year, he recal...

Tennis-Siegemund beats spirited Badosa to reach French Open quarters

Unseeded German Laura Siegemund came through a tense opening set before cruising past Spaniard Paula Badosa 7-5 6-2 to reach her maiden Grand Slam quarter-final at Roland Garros on Monday.Both players struggled on serve in the first set of ...

Trump's COVID-19 status unclear, could return to White House Monday

U.S. President Donald Trump began a fourth day at the military hospital on Monday where he is being treated for COVID-19, as his condition remained unclear and outside experts warned his case may be severe. The presidents team is treating T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020