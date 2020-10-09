PM Modi congratulates Kuwait new Emir, crown prince
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah for assuming charge as the Emir of the State of Kuwait and Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah for taking charge as the Crown Prince of the country.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2020 21:56 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 21:56 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah for assuming charge as the Emir of the State of Kuwait and Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah for taking charge as the Crown Prince of the country. He exuded confidence that under their leadership the historic India-Kuwait friendship will be further strengthened.
"Congratulations and best wishes to His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah for assuming charge as the Amir of the State of Kuwait. I also congratulate His Highness Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on his taking charge as the Crown Prince," PM Modi tweeted. "I am confident that the State of Kuwait will continue to play an important global role under their leadership, and the historic India-Kuwait friendship will be further strengthened," he added.
Sheikh Nawaf was sworn in as the new Qatari ruler on September 30 after the death of Emir Sabah IV who had led the country since 2006. Early this week, Sheikh Nawaf has issued a decree that recommends nominating the candidacy of Deputy National Guard Commander Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah as the country's new Crown Prince. (ANI)
