Left Menu
Development News Edition

US Elections 2020: Trump supporters protest outside Arizona election center

A group of supporters of President Donald Trump gathered at the Arizona Capitol and Maricopa County elections centres in Phoenix demanding election workers to keep counting ballots.

ANI | Arizona | Updated: 05-11-2020 13:50 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 13:50 IST
US Elections 2020: Trump supporters protest outside Arizona election center
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

A group of supporters of President Donald Trump gathered at the Arizona Capitol and Maricopa County elections centres in Phoenix demanding election workers to keep counting ballots. The county elections department indicated it would not be intimidated, USA Today reported.

With 86 per cent of the state reporting, Trump trailed Biden by just shy of 80,000 votes, according to the New York Times. As counting of ballots are underway and the result of the US Presidential election is awaited, protestors took to the streets in the cities across America.

Tensions ran high into the night following a mostly peaceful start to the day, with reports of "widespread violence" leading to the National Guard being deployed in Portland, Oregon. Arrests have also been made in Minneapolis and New York City, with the New York Police Department confiscating weapons, USA Today reported. The Los Angeles Police Department announced for the second day in a row a citywide tactical alert "to ensure sufficient resources to address any incidents that may arise as a result of Election Day activities." Several demonstrators were detained, police said.

According to the New York Times, in Portland, a "Count Every Vote" demonstration taking place in the city merged with another one focused on racial justice and police brutality. Some demonstrators smashed storefronts and windows in the downtown areas. The police labelled the incident a riot and swarmed in.

Meanwhile, in Minneapolis, hundreds of protesters blocked Interstate 94 and the police made arrests, with demonstrators taking to social media to say that the officers had "kettled," or trapped them there, to prevent them from dispersing. On Wednesday night, tensions rose at a ballot-counting centre in Michigan's largest city Detroit, a critical reservoir of votes for Biden after multiple news outlets began declaring Biden Jr winner of Michigan.

Americans cast their votes on November 3 to elect next president of the world's oldest democracy. As part of the New York Times tally, Joe Biden is edging towards a victory over incumbent President Donald Trump in the fierce battle of the US Presidential elections with 253 projected Electoral College votes. (ANI)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Mental confusion could be an early sign of COVID-19, study says

Delirium or mental confusion accompanied by fever could be an early symptom of COVID-19, particularly in elderly patients, according to a review of studies. The research, published in the Journal of Clinical Immunology and Immunotherapy, su...

Is it safe to stay in hotels during the pandemic?

Is it safe to stay in hotels during the pandemic In a recent travel update, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention makes it clear Staying home is the best way to protect yourself against the coronavirus. If you do travel, the C...

Tanzania's leader sworn in for 2nd term after troubled vote

Tanzanias populist President John Magufuli has taken the oath of office for a second five-year term amid tight security after the opposition called for a fresh election, the disbandment of the electoral commission and an endless peaceful de...

More Paris shops to close at night to tackle worsening COVID-19 crisis

Paris will be placed under more restrictions to curb the worsening COVID-19 pandemic, including a requirement for more shops to close in the evening, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo told BFM TV on Thursday. Hidalgo said this would entail shutting ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020