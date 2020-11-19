India considering agreement between ISRO and Luxembourg space organisation: Joint Secretary

India is considering an agreement between the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Luxembourg space organisation, said Joint Secretary (Europe West) Sandeep Chakravorty after the conclusion of the India-Luxembourg virtual bilateral summit on Thursday. Speaking at the virtual press briefing, the Joint Secretary also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Luxembourg counterpart Xavier Bettel discussed further strengthening of India-EU relations including forwarding movement of India-EU trade agreements and investment agreements.

Speaking on the recently concluded India-Luxembourg virtual bilateral summit, the Joint Secretary said, "As Luxembourg is the founding member of the EU and on this context, the two leaders discussed on further strengthening India-EU relations including forwarding movement of India-EU trade agreements and investment agreements. There were also discussions on multilateral cooperations and achieving effective and reformed multilateralism." "Global issues like terrorism and climate change were also discussed. The two sides shared the commitment to working towards effective and reformed multilateralism. PM Modi highlighted the challenge the global community faces from terrorism and the need to eradicate it in all forms and manifestations," he said.

He further said that this was the first-ever virtual summit between the two leaders, after almost 20 years back. "The meeting focused on constructive engagement on our bilateral relationship." Chakravorty said that during the Summit three agreements were signed coinciding with the Summit.

"MoUs were signed between the Luxembourg Stock Exchange with State Bank of India and India International Exchange. An agreement between Luxinnovation and Invest India also signed," he said. "We are considering an agreement between ISRO and Luxembourg space organisation," he further said.

The Joint Secretary said that the meeting was focused on the financial sector, fintech, green financing, and space application. "They also discussed people to people ties. There was also discussion on deepening the business ties between the two countries," he said. (ANI)