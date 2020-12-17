Left Menu
Development News Edition

Merkel gives nod to Huawei deal amid massive Opposition

Despite massive opposition from Social Democratic and Green Party members of the Bundestag, Chancellor Angela Merkel's government strikes deal with Huawei to build 5G networks in Germany with security regulations.

ANI | Berlin | Updated: 17-12-2020 10:34 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 10:34 IST
Merkel gives nod to Huawei deal amid massive Opposition
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Despite massive opposition from Social Democratic and Green Party members of the Bundestag, Chancellor Angela Merkel's government strikes deal with Huawei to build 5G networks in Germany with security regulations. Germany's cabinet on Wednesday sent legislation to the Bundestag that will allow China's national champion Huawei to build 5G networks in Europe's largest economy, under strict security guarantees, reported Asia Times.

Earlier, the US government had lobbied with Angela Merkel's government to exclude the Chinese firm altogether over concerns that the gear could be exploited for espionage by China. The American intelligence community has accused the Chinese firm of plotting to steal data transmitted through it is hardware, and US officials last February claimed to have evidence of Huawei's ability to steal information, in the form of a "back door" for law enforcement monitoring of communications, reported Asia Times.

Citing the Wall Street Journal article by William Boston, Asia Times reported that American media decried the proposed German law as "a setback for the outgoing US administration". The Merkel government might have decided differently if Donald Trump had been re-elected. The proposed legislation would make Huawei and other providers of network gear financially liable for compromised security. It would also give German security agencies complete network access to determine the networks' integrity, reported Asia Times

Meanwhile, major economies like the US, UK, India, and Taiwan have planned to block Huawei 5G equipment in their respective countries owing to Huawei's untrustworthy regulations. (ANI)

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Family behind Purdue Pharma to face congressional scrutiny

Members of the family who own OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma are scheduled to make a rare appearance Thursday in a public forum, answering questions from a congressional panel about their role in the nations long-running opioid addiction cri...

US STOCKS-Nasdaq ends at record high as investors await stimulus

Wall Street rose on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq closing at a record high as investors awaited a potential fiscal economic stimulus package and after the Federal Reserve repeated a pledge to keep its benchmark interest rate near zero.Stocks t...

Interior chief latest official to test positive for virus

Interior Secretary David Bernhardt has tested positive for the coronavirus, an agency spokesman said. Bernhardts test results Wednesday make him the latest administration official, including President Donald Trump, to test positive for the ...

Brazil's COVID-19 cases surge past 7 million

Brazils number of confirmed COVID-19 cases surged past 7 million on Wednesday, with an all-time high of more than 70,000 cases, according to the health ministrys daily bulletin. The total remains the worlds third highest, according to a tal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020