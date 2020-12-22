Left Menu
Development News Edition

Piyush Goyal assures Bangladesh of India's cooperation in ensuring barrier-free trade

India on Tuesday assured Bangladesh of complete cooperation in ensuring barrier-free trade between the two countries and said that together the two countries can aspire for a better future for people, particularly farmers.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2020 20:13 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 20:11 IST
Piyush Goyal assures Bangladesh of India's cooperation in ensuring barrier-free trade
Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

India on Tuesday assured Bangladesh of complete cooperation in ensuring barrier-free trade between the two countries and said that together the two countries can aspire for a better future for people, particularly farmers. In his address at the India-Bangladesh Digital Conference on Agriculture Sector, Piyush Goyal, Minister of Railways, Commerce and Industry, assured Bangladesh of complete cooperation in ensuring barrier-free trade between the two countries. He said, "We have offered duty-free market access to Bangladesh in many products, including, agri-exports. Together we can aspire for a better and brighter future for people of both the countries, particularly for the farmers of both countries to benefit from economic prosperity."

According to an official statement issued by the Ministry of Commerce, the Minister said that India and Bangladesh share a very warm and cordial relationship, based on mutual trust and friendship which goes beyond the arithmetic of economic gains and losses. He further said that this partnership stands out as a role model in the region, for good neighbourly relations. "Our ties have witnessed an upswing in the last 6 years. We have scaled up trade and economic engagement, besides implementing a number of connectivity and infrastructure projects," he said.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina share a common vision and pro-business policies which have enhanced governance in our two countries. They both share an ambition of improving the prosperity of the people, he said. As over 50 per cent of the population in both countries are involved in the agriculture sector, the Minister said, "We are delighted that Bangladesh has now become self-sufficient in food, and the goal is to modernise agriculture. This is an area where we both should work with greater synergies and collaboration. Agriculture can have game-changing potential between our two countries. Bilateral cooperation in this sector can pave the way to overcome the current economic challenges. Agriculture sector has huge socio-economic dimensions. Being the prominent sector of the economy, bilateral cooperation in this sector can pave the way to overcome the current economic challenges our countries are facing."

The Ministry of Commerce said in its statement that the Minister appreciated the intention of the Bangladesh government to search for ways to increase and improve the prosperity of their farmers. He assured complete cooperation in this regard. Goyal also spoke about the steps taken by India to help our farmers, including transportation, irrigation, institutional credit, marketing facilities, supply of quality inputs like seeds, neem coating fertilisers and machinery and development of associated cottage industries.

The Minister said that in view of the recent developments, the non-tariff barriers will play a crucial role in determining how Bangladesh utilises the abundant opportunities India has to offer. Referring to other areas of bilateral cooperation, Goyal said, "On food processing, we can work with each other, learn from each other and expand our presence in the global market in partnership with each other. We share a strong relationship in the Railways sector which is our bridge to greater engagement in infrastructure development."

"Governments of both our countries have set very high benchmarks on how Bangladesh and India together can capture a larger share of the global market in textiles. Through this, we can provide jobs to the people, increase earnings from trade and support economic development," he added.

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russian and Chinese bombers fly joint patrol over Pacific

Russian and Chinese bombers flew a joint patrol mission over the Western Pacific on Tuesday in a show of increasingly close military ties between Moscow and Beijing. The Russian military said that a pair of its Tu-95 strategic bombers and f...

Mexico says WHO does not recommend flight bans from UK

A senior Mexican official said on Tuesday that the World Health Organization does not recommend banning flights from the United Kingdom over a new variant of coronavirus when asked whether Mexico would suspend air travel from Britain.Deputy...

EU bosses throw isolated Britain a lifeline over COVID border closures

The European Union executive threw Britain a lifeline on Tuesday after it became stranded in COVID-19 isolation, recommending that EU members roll back sweeping border closures to allow freight to resume and let people return home for Chris...

U-17 World Cup will help change overall mindset about women's football in India: Bala Devi

National team striker Bala Devi feels the forthcoming FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2022 will help change the overall mindset about womens football in India. The tournament was originally scheduled to be held this year but was first postponed to 2...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020