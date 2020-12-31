Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump administration declassifies unconfirmed intel on Chinese bounties

The Donald Trump administration is declassifying unconfirmed intelligence indicating that China has placed bounties on US troops in Afghanistan, the news website Axios reported citing two senior administration officials.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 31-12-2020 11:34 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 11:34 IST
Trump administration declassifies unconfirmed intel on Chinese bounties
US President Donald Trump. Image Credit: ANI

Washington DC [US] December 31 (ANI/Sputnik): The Donald Trump administration is declassifying unconfirmed intelligence indicating that China has placed bounties on US troops in Afghanistan, the news website Axios reported citing two senior administration officials. The report said on Wednesday that China offered to pay non-state actors in Afghanistan to attack US troops.

The Trump administration is currently working to confirm the intelligence, the report said. President Donald Trump was personally briefed on the matter by National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien and it was included in his briefing on December 17, the report said.

The report noted that Trump is believed to have not discussed the issue with Chinese President Xi Jinping, adding that the Chinese embassy in the United States did not respond to a request for comment. (ANI/Sputnik)

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lord Ram idol desecrated in Andhra Pradesh, BJP stages protest

The idol of Lord Ram was allegedly desecrated at Ramateertham in Vizianagaram district here on Tuesday following which a group of BJP workers staged a protest at the temple premises. The incident came to light on Tuesday morning. The priest...

Record COVID cases in Tokyo, heavy snow curtail New Year celebrations in Japan

New coronavirus infections in Tokyo hit a record high of more than 1,300 on Thursday raising fears of an explosion in cases, local media reported, and New Years Eve celebrations were curtailed as the country battles a third wave of the pand...

API sells entire 66 pc holding in Ansal IT City and Parks to Mahaluxmi Infrahome

Ansal Properties and Infrastructure API Ltd has offloaded its entire 66.24 per cent shareholding in subsidiary company Ansal IT City and Parks Ltd to Mahaluxmi Infrahome Pvt Ltd. This will reduce the companys debt on a consolidated basis by...

PM Modi calls for strengthening India's role in healthcare

India has emerged as the nerve centre of global health and in 2021 we have to strengthen Indias role in healthcare, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, lauding the countrys effort in containing the coronavirus. India has emerged ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020