PM Modi likely to address World Economic Forum on Jan 28

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the World Economic Forum (WEF) on January 28th, via video conference.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2021 12:22 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 12:22 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the World Economic Forum (WEF) on January 28th, via video conference. Chinese President Xi Jinping will also address the forum.

The WEF 2021 will be held virtually from January 26 to 29 at Davos in Switzerland, on the theme "The Great Reset" representing a commitment to jointly and urgently build the foundations of the global economic and social system for a more fair, sustainable and resilient future. The meeting will be organised in a "twin" format, being both in-person and virtual, connecting key global governmental and business leaders in Davos with a global multi-stakeholder network in 400 cities around the world for a forward-oriented dialogue driven by the younger generation.

In addition, the Forum has scheduled an extraordinary meeting this year in Singapore, that will take place between May 13 and 16, according to the organisation. This decision has been taken factoring in criteria concerning the evolution of the pandemic in Asia and Europe. In 2022, the Forum expects to be able to convene again face to face in Davos. (ANI)

