Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU calls on US to create common rulebook for tech giants

The European Union on Tuesday urged US President Joe Biden to join the 27-nation group in creating a common rule book designed to rein in the power of Big Tech companies and combat the spread of misinformation.

ANI | Davos | Updated: 27-01-2021 10:50 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 10:50 IST
EU calls on US to create common rulebook for tech giants
US President Joe Biden and European European Commission (EC) President Ursula von der Leyen. Image Credit: ANI

The European Union on Tuesday urged US President Joe Biden to join the 27-nation group in creating a common rule book designed to rein in the power of Big Tech companies and combat the spread of misinformation. European Commission (EC) President Ursula von der Leyen, at the Davos World Economic Forum, said that the darker side of the digital world was partly behind the Capitol riot on January 6 where a mob of former President Donald Trump supporters stormed the Capitol as Trump -- sans evidence -- claimed that the election was 'fraudulently stolen' from him.

"We must address the darker sides of the digital world. Like for so many of us, the storming of the Capitol came as a shock to me. We...must nurture our democracy every day, and defend our institutions against the corrosive power of hate speech, of disinformation, fake news and incitement to violence," Von der Leyen said. "The business model of online platforms has an impact - and not only on free and fair competition but also on our democracies, our security and on the quality of our information. That is why we need to contain this immense power of the big digital companies," she added.

The EC President further said that the power of big tech companies must be contained because "we want the values we cherish in the offline world also to be respected online." "I want to invite our friends in the United States to join our initiatives. Together, we could create a digital economy rulebook that is valid worldwide: It goes from data protection and privacy to the security of critical infrastructure," Von der Leyen said.

Citing the speech by Biden during his inauguration where he spoke about challenges to democracy, the pandemic, climate change, the EC President said that these challenges could be met if "we work together". According to The Hill, The Digital Services Act would introduce a series of new EU-wide obligations for companies to remove harmful and illegal content.

The Digital Markets Act would establish a series of obligations for digital "gatekeepers" to implement to ensure fair and open digital markets. "From the protection of our democracy to the protection of our nature: Europe has everything to win from this new form of international and sectoral cooperation. And we will reach out to our partners from around the world," Von der Leyen said further.

The Hill further reported that Biden, during his presidential campaign, said he supported revoking Section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act, which grants tech companies a liability shield for content posted on their platform by third parties. However, he has largely not detailed his administration's plans regarding tech regulation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Microsoft earnings rise as pandemic boosts cloud computing, Xbox sales

Microsoft Corp on Tuesday reported its Azure cloud computing services grew 50, the second quarter of acceleration in a business that had begun to slow as the global pandemic benefited the software makers investment on working and learning f...

India's NBFI regulatory changes to strengthen sector stability: Fitch

The proposed changes to regulatory framework for non-bank financial institutions NBFIs unveiled in the Reserve Bank of Indias recent discussion paper are likely to enhance the sectors stability, according to Fitch Ratings. We believe that t...

Microsoft earnings rise as pandemic boosts cloud computing, Xbox sales

Microsoft Corp on Tuesday reported its Azure cloud computing services grew 50, the second quarter of acceleration in a business that had begun to slow as the global pandemic benefited the software makers investment on working and learning f...

Reliance Industries shares decline over 2 pc; Future Retail tanks 5 pc

Shares of Reliance Industries on Wednesday declined over 2 per cent amid concerns over the Future Group deal.The heavyweight stock opened the day on a weak note and further dipped 2.43 per cent to Rs 1,892.55 on the BSE.At the NSE, it decli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021