5.1-magnitude quake hits northern Argentina

Buenos Aires [Argentina], January 31 (ANI/Xinhua): An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 jolted 63 km W of San Antonio de los Cobres, a small town in northern Argentina at around 00:59 a.m. local time (0359 GMT) on Sunday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The epicentre, with a depth of 168.65 km, was initially determined to be at 24.2289 degrees south latitude and 66.9403 degrees west longitude. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)