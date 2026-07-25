Health News Buzz: Major Legal Decisions, Product Recalls, and Groundbreaking Drug Developments

In the latest health news, Abbott avoids a lawsuit over its infant formula recall, while Midwest Poultry recalls eggs due to salmonella risk. The U.S. sees a spike in measles amid declining vaccinations, and Congo faces rising Ebola cases. Meanwhile, various drug developments and regulatory decisions shape the healthcare landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2026 18:32 IST | Created: 25-07-2026 18:32 IST
Health News Buzz: Major Legal Decisions, Product Recalls, and Groundbreaking Drug Developments
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In major legal and public health developments, a federal judge dismissed a lawsuit against Abbott Laboratories related to an infant formula recall, while Midwest Poultry is recalling 1.6 million dozen eggs over salmonella fears. The FDA continues to influence industry standards through recent votes and regulations on peptides and pharmacy compounding.

U.S. public health faces challenges as measles cases hit a 35-year high amid declining vaccination rates. Congo is also dealing with a rising number of Ebola cases with nearly 3,000 infections reported. Meanwhile, drug development sees significant progress as Merck licenses an HIV pill to generic makers, and Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk gear up for regulatory battles over their obesity drug ads.

On the business side, Nestle pushes for simpler U.S. food labeling, while BeOne announces a $300 million investment into a New Jersey manufacturing facility. The healthcare sector remains dynamic, balancing product recalls, legal rulings, and innovative drug developments that could influence future healthcare outcomes.

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