Skyward Bound: SpaceX's Starship Sets New Heights

SpaceX successfully launched its 13th test of the Starship rocket, briefly deploying 20 upgraded Starlink satellites. The launch, from SpaceX's Starbase in Texas, marks a significant step towards routine service by year's end, highlighting the company's continued innovation in space exploration.

In other scientific breakthroughs, a well-preserved snake fossil from the Cretaceous Period discovered in southeastern Brazil provides new insights into the evolution of these reptiles. The fossil represents the species Tametara mirim, which lived alongside an array of dinosaurs, crocodiles, and birds millions of years ago.

Meanwhile, on the summit of South America's tallest mountains, the Andean leaf-eared mouse showcases exceptional adaptability. This rodent has developed a suite of metabolic and genetic adaptations, enabling it to survive at elevations no other mammal can—a testament to the resilience of life in extreme environments.