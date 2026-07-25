Global Tensions and Domestic Turbulence: A Rundown of World Affairs

The article covers significant global events, including the imposition of new U.S. tariffs by President Trump, protests in India leading to the resignation of the Education Minister, a drone threat in Russia, destructive wildfires in Europe, and geopolitical tensions involving Saudi Arabia, Yemen, and Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2026 18:29 IST | Created: 25-07-2026 18:29 IST
Global Tensions and Domestic Turbulence: A Rundown of World Affairs
Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

In an assertive move on the global stage, the United States, led by President Donald Trump, has imposed new tariffs on 60 countries, sparking international protests. These measures aim to address labor-related issues, succeeding a Supreme Court ruling that struck down previous reciprocal duties.

Meanwhile, domestic upheaval in India has forced the resignation of the Education Minister amid accusations of exam paper leaks. The Cockroach Janta Party movement, fueled by student outrages, has led significant protests, contesting the government's accountability and transparency.

In Russia, drone threats have interrupted operations of major retailer Wildberries and an athletics championship, reflecting heightened tensions with Ukraine. Across Europe, wildfires continue to create large-scale evacuations, attributing the exacerbation in part to climate change.

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