Afghanistan: 2 killed, 3 injured in two separate blasts

Two people were killed and three injured in two blasts in Kabul and Nangarhar provinces on Saturday, TOLO News reported citing local officials and police. According to Police, one person was killed and two were wounded in an explosion that targeted a vehicle in Bagrami district in Kabul at around 9 am on Saturday.

Local officials said a civilian was killed in the explosion that targeted a vehicle carrying Abdul Qahar Qadir, a member of the Nangarhar provincial council. Qadir was wounded in the explosion said officials.

The blasts come amidst a sharp increase in targeted attacks in the country, especially Kabul. No group has so far taken responsibility for the attack. (ANI)

