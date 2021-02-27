Afghanistan: 2 killed, 3 injured in two separate blasts
Two people were killed and three injured in two blasts in Kabul and Nangarhar provinces on Saturday, TOLO News reported citing local officials and police.ANI | Kabul | Updated: 27-02-2021 16:42 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 16:42 IST
Two people were killed and three injured in two blasts in Kabul and Nangarhar provinces on Saturday, TOLO News reported citing local officials and police. According to Police, one person was killed and two were wounded in an explosion that targeted a vehicle in Bagrami district in Kabul at around 9 am on Saturday.
Local officials said a civilian was killed in the explosion that targeted a vehicle carrying Abdul Qahar Qadir, a member of the Nangarhar provincial council. Qadir was wounded in the explosion said officials.
The blasts come amidst a sharp increase in targeted attacks in the country, especially Kabul. No group has so far taken responsibility for the attack. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Afghanistan
- Qadir
- Nangarhar
- Kabul
ALSO READ
Clashes, blasts intensify across Afghanistan
Massive fire engulfs customs post on Iran-Afghanistan border, dozens hurt
Gas tanker explodes at customs post on Iran-Afghanistan border, 10 hurt
Gas tanker explodes at customs post on Iran-Afghanistan border
Earthquake of magnitude 6.3 hits Afghanistan's Fayzabad