Indian high commissioner hands over training aids worth Rs 22 million to Sri Lankan navy

India's High Commissioner to Colombo has handed over training aids worth Rs 22 million to the Sri Lankan Navy.

Updated: 15-03-2021 19:57 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 19:56 IST
India's High Commissioner to Colombo, Gopal Baglay . Image Credit: ANI

India's High Commissioner to Colombo has handed over training aids worth Rs 22 million to the Sri Lankan Navy. According to the Colombo Page, High Commissioner Gopal Baglay, during his recent visit to the Northern and Eastern Provinces of Sri Lanka, formally handed over the training aids to the Commander, Eastern Naval Area of the Sri Lanka Navy at a ceremony held on Sunday at the prestigious Naval and Maritime Academy (NMA) Trincomalee.

With a focus on supporting specialisation courses being conducted at NMA, the Sri Lanka Navy model of indigenously developed Varunastra heavyweight torpedo, working model of Light Weight Torpedo, Underwater Telephone, and several other models were delivered in Sri Lanka in 2020. All equipment was delivered and operated with joint efforts of the Indian Navy, Sri Lankan Navy, and the OEMs from India.

During the event, the High Commissioner reiterated the importance of close cooperation between the two Navies as an essential part of the overall bilateral engagement. The Indian Navy and the Sri Lankan Navy have always maintained a functional relationship and a number of training facilities of the Indian Navy are availed by the Sri Lankan Navy, the High Commission, said the Colombo Page.

The High Commissioner also visited Cod Bay Fishery Harbour, the only natural harbour belonging to Ceylon Fishery Harbours Corporation (CFHC) where he interacted with the Managing Director of CFHC Vadivel Satyanandan and fishermen and saw operations involving multi-day fishing boats. Meanwhile, Indian assistance for the expansion of jetty at the Bay and other fishing infrastructure-related facilities was also requested. (ANI)

