Indian Naval Ship Shardul arrives at port of Antsiranana to undertake joint patrolling with Malagasy Navy

Indian Naval Ship Shardul arrived at the port of Antsiranana, Madagascar on Sunday for Overseas Deployment (OSD) of training squadron.

ANI | Antsiranana | Updated: 21-03-2021 23:03 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 23:01 IST
During the visit, the ship will undertake PASSEX and joint patrolling in Malagasy waters along with the Malagasy Navy on March 24.. Image Credit: ANI

Indian Naval Ship Shardul arrived at the port of Antsiranana, Madagascar on Sunday for Overseas Deployment (OSD) of training squadron.During the visit, the ship will undertake PASSEX and joint patrolling in Malagasy waters along with the Malagasy Navy on March 24.The visit of INS Shardul highlights the strengthening defence ties between India and Madagascar as co-partners in the Indian Ocean Region, the Indian embassy here said in a statement. Last year, INS Shardul had visited the Port of Antsiranana on March 10 with relief material comprising 600 tonnes of rice on behalf of India to deliver quick relief to the flood victims of Madagascar.

It was the biggest relief load ever carried by any Indian warship, loaded, transported and unloaded in record time, for quick relief assistance, the embassy said. On March 12, INS Jalashwa had reached the port of Antsiranana, Madagascar with an Indian Naval training team on-board. The team has been deployed in Madagascar for capacity building and training of the Malagasy Special Forces for two weeks.On March 22, INS Jalashwa will reach the Port of Ehoala in South Madagascar to deliver a consignment of 1000 metric tonnes of rice and 100,000 tablets of HCQ to help Madagascar in dealing with the drought situation in South Madagascar.A 4-member delegation led by Madagascar Defence Minister Major General Leon Jean Richard Rakotonirina visited India from February 3rd-5th 2021 to participate in the Aero India 2021 and IOR Defence Ministers Conclave at Bengaluru.India remains committed to further strengthening its partnership with Madagascar that aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of SAGAR (Security And Growth for All in the Region) for the Indian Ocean Region, the embassy said. (ANI)

