Left Menu

PM Modi to inaugurate 6th edition of Raisina Dialogue tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 6th edition of the Raisina Dialogue on Tuesday. President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame and Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen will also join the Inaugural Session as chief guests.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2021 22:52 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 22:52 IST
PM Modi to inaugurate 6th edition of Raisina Dialogue tomorrow
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 6th edition of the Raisina Dialogue on Tuesday. President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame and Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen will also join the Inaugural Session as chief guests. The dialogue will be held virtually from April 13 to 16, 2021. The Raisina Dialogue is India's flagship conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics, held annually since 2016. It is jointly organised by the Ministry of External Affairs and the Observer Research Foundation.

The Prime Minister of Australia, Scott Morrison, will also participate in the conference, in one of the subsequent sessions. Due to the exceptional circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic, the organisers have decided to hold the dialogue virtually.

"Prime Minister of India will inaugurate the Dialogue through a video message on 13 April. 5. The theme for the 2021 Edition is "#ViralWorld: Outbreaks, Outliers and Out of Control". Over the course of four days, the Dialogue, will have panel conversations on five thematic pillars - WHOse Multilateralism? Reconstructing the UN and Beyond; Securing and Diversifying Supply Chains; Global 'Public Bads': Holding Actors and Nations to Account; Infodemic: Navigating a 'No-Truth' World in the Age of Big Brother; The Green Stimulus: Investing in Gender, Growth, and Development," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement. The event will also see the presence of Carl Bildt, Former Prime Minister of Sweden; Anthony Abbott, Former Prime Minister of Australia, and Helen Clark, former Prime Minister of New Zealand. The Foreign Ministers of Portugal, Slovenia, Romania, Singapore, Nigeria, Japan, Italy, Sweden, Australia, Kenya, Chile, Maldives, Iran, Qatar, and Bhutan will also participate.

The 2021 edition will have 50 sessions with the participation of 150 speakers from 50 countries and multilateral organisations. More than 2000 attendees have pre-registered from over 80 countries and a large number of participants are likely to join the Dialogue through various social media platforms. In the past six years, the Raisina Dialogue has grown in stature and profile to emerge as a leading global conference on international affairs, the ministry said. "It attracts leading minds from the global strategic and policy-making community to discuss broader foreign policy and strategic issues facing the world," the statement added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Amit Shah to launch BJP's new outreach strategy in Bengal

By Kumar Gaurav With the election campaign in West Bengal for the rest of the four phases in full swing, Bharatiya Janata Party has planned many programmes including rallies and roadshows as part of its reach out to people.Sources said as p...

Punjab Kings beat RR by 4 runs

Sanju Samsons magnificent 119 went in vain as Punjab Kings beat Rajasthan Royals by four runs in their IPL match here on Monday. Put in to bat, Punjab Kings made 221 for six against Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League match here...

G7 condemns 'threatening' Russian troop build-up near Ukraine

Foreign ministers from the G7 group of nations, including the United States, Britain and France, have condemned an increase in Russian troop numbers near its border with Ukraine and in the Russian-occupied region of Crimea.These large-scale...

Delhi minister launches ‘missed call number’ service to help people get govt schemes benefits

Delhi Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Monday launched missed call number service to connect people to the Delhi Other Backward Class Commission so that they can avail the benefits of various government schemes, a statement sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021