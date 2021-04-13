Left Menu

World 'under-prepared' to handle COVID-19 pandemic: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that although humanity has faced many infectious diseases in the past, the world is "under-prepared" to handle the Covid-19 pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2021 23:24 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 23:23 IST
World 'under-prepared' to handle COVID-19 pandemic: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that although humanity has faced many infectious diseases in the past, the world is "under-prepared" to handle the Covid-19 pandemic. Addressing the Raisina Dialogue 2021, Prime Minister Modi in a virtual address said: "A global pandemic has been ravaging the world for over a year. The last such global pandemic was a century ago. Although humanity has faced many infectious diseases since then, the world today is under-prepared to handle the Covid-19 pandemic."

PM Modi further said that our scientists, researchers and industry have answered some questions. "Many solutions have emerged and many more are yet to come." "The horrors of the first and second World Wars compelled the emergence of new world order. After the end of the second World War, over the next few decades, many structures and institutions were created," he added.

PM Modi urged that as global thinkers and leaders, we must ask ourselves more questions and wonder why did this pandemic come to us. "Is it because in the race of economic development, the welfare of humanity was left behind? The answers to many such questions can be found in our recent past." He also called on all participating countries in the dialogue to emerge as a powerful voice for a human-centric approach.

"Elsewhere while we may be used to having Plan A and plan B, there is no Planet B, only planet Earth. And so, we must remember that we hold this planet merely as trustees for our future generations," said the Prime Minister. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

Google doodle on Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate 151st Anniversary

Three new features added to Google Meet Hardware Admin console

Entertainment News Roundup:'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; Harvey Weinstein is indicted in California and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran to begin 60% uranium enrichment after nuclear site incident

Iran said on Tuesday it will start enriching uranium to 60 purity, a move bringing the fissile material closer to levels suitable for a bomb, after accusing Israel of sabotaging a key nuclear installation. The disclosure came soon before th...

Violence in Pak as police clash with Islamists; Visiting Indian Sikhs affected

Violence erupted in several cities in Pakistan as the police clashed with the protesting supporters of an Islamist political party demanding the expulsion of the French envoy over the publication of blasphemous caricatures in France.At leas...

Brazil justice gives health regulator 30 days to decide on Sputnik vaccine

A Brazilian Supreme Court justice on Tuesday ordered health regulator Anvisa to decide within 30 days whether it would approve the emergency import of Russias Sputnik V vaccine by the government of Maranhao state.The order came following le...

3 illegal arms factories unearthed in Ghaziabad, 18 arrested: Police

Days ahead of the panchayat elections, the Ghaziabad police has busted three illegal arms manufacturing factories, seizing a huge cache of arms and ammunition from them.The police seized a total of 47 country-made pistols, 43 rounds of live...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021