Ram Karan Verma appointed as next Ambassador of India to Central African Republic

Ram Karan Verma has been concurrently accredited as the next Ambassador of India to the Central African Republic, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2021 16:21 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 16:21 IST
Earlier, Verma, a 1987 Indian Foreign Services (IFS) was the Ambassador of India to the Democratic Republic of Congo with residence in Kinshasa.

He also served as the Director (Central Europe) at headquarters in the Ministry of External Affairs previously. (ANI)

