Israel defences system intercepts rocket fired from Gaza

Israel Air Defences on Friday intercepted a rocket fired from Gaza following the arrest of two Palestinian terrorists who escaped the Israel Jail a week ago.

ANI | Tel Aviv | Updated: 11-09-2021 04:46 IST | Created: 11-09-2021 04:46 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Israel Air Defences on Friday intercepted a rocket fired from Gaza following the arrest of two Palestinian terrorists who escaped the Israel Jail a week ago. The attack has been intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome system. The rocket triggered warning sirens in the Eshkol region and local residents reported hearing several explosions, The Times of Israel reported.

The attack is being linked to the arrest of two Palestinian terrorists who were arrested by the Israeli Police. The announcement identified them as Mahmoud Aradeh and Yakub Kadari, who had escaped the Gilboa prison on Monday, along with four other inmates. Earlier, Israeli fighter jets had also attacked posts and facilities belonging to the armed wing of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) in the Gaza Strip, Palestinian security sources and eyewitnesses said.

The strike was in response to earlier protests that took place near the borderline area between the besieged coastal enclave and Israel, and the launch of incendiary balloons towards Israel, according to the sources, Xinhua reported. A few months back, Israel and Palestine had reached a ceasefire which was lauded by many countries.

Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had also warned Hamas against any further rocket attacks following a ceasefire. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

