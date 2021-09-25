Left Menu

We must protect our oceans: PM Modi at UNGA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address at the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) here on Saturday stressed on the importance of natural resources and said that "we must protect our oceans".

PM Modi addressing the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Saturday.. Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address at the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) here on Saturday stressed on the importance of natural resources and said that "we must protect our oceans". "Our oceans are also the lifeline of international trade. We must protect them from the race for expansion," PM Modi said while addressing.

PM Modi also added that the international community must speak in one voice to strengthen rule-based world order. PM Modi also spoke about India's efforts in vaccine development and stressed that despite having limited resources, "India is working aggressively towards vaccine development and manufacturing."

PM Modi had arrived in Washington on Wednesday for a three-day visit to the country, his first beyond neighbourhood since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Friday, he participated in the Quad leaders summit and announced that India will make available 8 million doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine by the end of October under the Quad vaccine partnership. (ANI)

