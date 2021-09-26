Explosion in Afghanistan kills Taliban intelligence officer
A Taliban "intelligence officer" was killed in an explosion in Afghanistan eastern Nangarhar province on Sunday morning, Sputnik reported citing a source.
A Taliban "intelligence officer" was killed in an explosion in Afghanistan eastern Nangarhar province on Sunday morning, Sputnik reported citing a source. "A Taliban intelligence officer died in an explosion in the city of Jalalabad this morning," the source said.
A day before, a blast in Jalalabad hit a car belonging to the Taliban, leaving two people dead and six more injured. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
