Explosion in Afghanistan kills Taliban intelligence officer

A Taliban "intelligence officer" was killed in an explosion in Afghanistan eastern Nangarhar province on Sunday morning, Sputnik reported citing a source.

ANI | Nangarhar | Updated: 26-09-2021 19:41 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 19:41 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

A Taliban "intelligence officer" was killed in an explosion in Afghanistan eastern Nangarhar province on Sunday morning, Sputnik reported citing a source. "A Taliban intelligence officer died in an explosion in the city of Jalalabad this morning," the source said.

A day before, a blast in Jalalabad hit a car belonging to the Taliban, leaving two people dead and six more injured. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

