Left Menu

Daughter of Indonesia's former President Sukarno to convert from Islam to Hinduism

Sukmawati Sukarnoputri, the daughter of Indonesia's former President Sukarno, will undergo the ritual of converting from Islam to Hinduism on October 26, CNN Indonesia reported.

ANI | Jakarta | Updated: 24-10-2021 08:48 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 08:48 IST
Daughter of Indonesia's former President Sukarno to convert from Islam to Hinduism
Sukmawati Sukarnoputri, daughter of Indonesia's former President Sukarno. (Photo:Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Sukmawati Sukarnoputri, the daughter of Indonesia's former President Sukarno, will undergo the ritual of converting from Islam to Hinduism on October 26, CNN Indonesia reported. According to the report on Saturday, a ritual ceremony will be held at the Sukarno Center Heritage Area in Bale Agung Singaraja, Buleleng Regency, Bali, on Tuesday.

Sukmawati Sukarnoputri is the third daughter of Sukarno and the younger sister of former President Megawati Sukarnoputri. Sukmawati Sukarnoputri,70, has been an Indonesia. In 2018, hardline Islamic groups filed a blasphemy complaint against Sukmawati Sukarnoputri, accusing her of reciting a poem insulting Islam.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, the daughter of Indonesia's former President had apologised. Islam is the largest religion in Indonesia. The Southeast Asian nation has probably the largest Muslim population in the world. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket test falters; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket...

 Global
3
Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weekend

Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weeken...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; Australia's Melbourne enjoys weekend of eased COVID curbs after long lockdown and more

World News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital st...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021