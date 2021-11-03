Left Menu

Muraleedharan interacts with Indian community, visits Gambia's National Assembly

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan interacted with the members of the Indian Community here and took a tour of The Gambia's National Assembly on Wednesday.

ANI | Banjul | Updated: 03-11-2021 22:27 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 22:27 IST
Muraleedharan interacts with Indian community, visits Gambia's National Assembly
Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan outside The Gambia's National Assembly with the country's speaker Mariam Jack Denton. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Gambia

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan interacted with the members of the Indian Community here and took a tour of The Gambia's National Assembly on Wednesday. Muraleedharan said that National Assembly is an "impressive building, built with our development partnership".

He stated that the building has a dome and skylight structure allowing natural light and conserving energy. "Our development partnership speaks! Took a tour of the National Assembly of the Gambia with Speaker Ms Mariam Jack Denton and FM Dr Mamadou Tangara. An impressive building, built with our development partnership, has dome and skylight structure allowing natural light and conserving energy," the Minister said in a tweet.

Expressing his happiness after interacting with the Indian community members here, Muraleedharan said that the dynamic Indian community has not only been contributing to the economic activity of The Gambia but also keeping close cultural bonds with India. The Minister also paid a visit to the construction site of the University of The Gambia along with the country's Minister for Higher Education Badara Joof.

"Pleasure to visit the University of The Gambia construction site along with Minister for Higher Education H.E Badara Joof. The Gambian government project is being constructed by an Indian company. Once operational, it will be an iconic facility," Muraleedharan tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
You can now easily add citations in Google Docs with new search function

You can now easily add citations in Google Docs with new search function

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021