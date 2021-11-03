Muraleedharan interacts with Indian community, visits Gambia's National Assembly
Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan interacted with the members of the Indian Community here and took a tour of The Gambia's National Assembly on Wednesday.
Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan interacted with the members of the Indian Community here and took a tour of The Gambia's National Assembly on Wednesday. Muraleedharan said that National Assembly is an "impressive building, built with our development partnership".
He stated that the building has a dome and skylight structure allowing natural light and conserving energy. "Our development partnership speaks! Took a tour of the National Assembly of the Gambia with Speaker Ms Mariam Jack Denton and FM Dr Mamadou Tangara. An impressive building, built with our development partnership, has dome and skylight structure allowing natural light and conserving energy," the Minister said in a tweet.
Expressing his happiness after interacting with the Indian community members here, Muraleedharan said that the dynamic Indian community has not only been contributing to the economic activity of The Gambia but also keeping close cultural bonds with India. The Minister also paid a visit to the construction site of the University of The Gambia along with the country's Minister for Higher Education Badara Joof.
"Pleasure to visit the University of The Gambia construction site along with Minister for Higher Education H.E Badara Joof. The Gambian government project is being constructed by an Indian company. Once operational, it will be an iconic facility," Muraleedharan tweeted. (ANI)
