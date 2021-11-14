Left Menu

EU policy chief Borrell says wall unlikely to settle migration crisis at Polish-Belarusian border

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in an interview on Sunday that the migration crisis at the Polish-Belarusian border cannot be resolved with a wall.

ANI | Madrid | Updated: 14-11-2021 20:21 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 20:21 IST
EU policy chief Borrell says wall unlikely to settle migration crisis at Polish-Belarusian border
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

Madrid [Spain], November 14 (ANI/Sputnik): EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in an interview on Sunday that the migration crisis at the Polish-Belarusian border cannot be resolved with a wall. Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia have been urging the European Union to fund the construction of a wall at the Belarusian border as large groups of migrants have been gathering at the border with the EU in hope to cross over.

"Nowadays, there are more walls in Europe than in the epoch of the Berlin Wall. But migration problems will not be solved with them," Borrell told the France24 broadcaster. Within the past few weeks, thousands of migrants including women and children willing to enter the EU have arrived at the Polish-Belarusian border. Poland boosted border guard and deployed the military to the border region, accusing Minsk of facilitating the migration crisis. However, Belarus refuses all the allegations. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station; U.S. VP Harris announces expanded cooperation on space issues after meeting

Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard Internat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global
3
A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. They dodged it – but the space junk problem is getting worse

A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. The...

 Australia
4
U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021