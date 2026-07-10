Wall Street Watches SK Hynix Debut Amid Global Tensions

In a day marked by significant market activity, Wall Street indices demonstrated resilience as they opened on Friday. Investors were primarily focused on the awaited Nasdaq debut of South Korea's chip giant, SK Hynix, poised to make significant waves in the tech sector.

Despite global market tensions, particularly heightened by recent developments in the Middle East, the Dow Jones Industrial Average saw an uptick of 135.5 points, or 0.26%, reaching 52622.92 at the opening.

Conversely, the Nasdaq Composite witnessed a slight decline, dropping 31.4 points or 0.12%, to 26175.535, while the S&P 500 experienced a modest increase of 4.0 points, or 0.05%, closing at 7547.64.