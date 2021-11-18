Left Menu

Pakistan: Foreign direct investment falls 12 pc in July-Oct of current fiscal year

Foreign direct investment (FDI) in Pakistan plummeted by 12 per cent in the first four months of the current fiscal year.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 18-11-2021 16:57 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 16:57 IST
Pakistan: Foreign direct investment falls 12 pc in July-Oct of current fiscal year
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Foreign direct investment (FDI) in Pakistan plummeted by 12 per cent in the first four months of the current fiscal year. In real terms, FDI inflows stood at USD 662 million during the four-month, from July to October compared to USD 750.6 million in the same period a year ago, Pakistani Newspaper Dawn reported data issued by the State Bank on Wednesday.

In October, the inflows plunged by 24pc to USD 223m from USD 293m in the same month in 2020. The drop in the FDI comes at a time when the Pakistan government is in desperate need of foreign inflows and is in negotiations with the International Monetary Fund for the resumption of loans, Dawn reported.

Meanwhile, inflows from Pakistan's largest trading partner - China have also fallen drastically to USD 116.5m in July-October from USD 399.5m in the same period in the same period in 2020. Besides, the Pakistan rupee has also recorded a fall against the US dollar in the inter-bank currency market for months, a rising concern for the Imran Khan government indicating that the country is facing a deeper economic problem, reported local media.

The Pakistani rupee closed at an all-time low of 175.73 to a US dollar. The rupee has lost 13.34 per cent and 10.35 per cent since May 14 and July 1, respectively. Despite the State Bank of Pakistan's curbs on imports and the purchase of the greenback from the open market, the rupee has been declining against the US dollar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

India
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021