Left Menu

USIBC chief urges against imposition of CAATSA on India for buying Russian S-400

Nisha Biswal, president of the US-India Business Council (USIBC) on Friday (local time) said India's procurement of S-400 missile systems from Russia presents some challenges between Washington and New Delhi, which need to be worked out by both governments, but not the use of sanctions.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-11-2021 12:00 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 12:00 IST
USIBC chief urges against imposition of CAATSA on India for buying Russian S-400
Nisha Biswal, president of the US-India Business Council (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

By Reena Bhardwaj Nisha Biswal, president of the US-India Business Council (USIBC) on Friday (local time) said India's procurement of S-400 missile systems from Russia presents some challenges between Washington and New Delhi, which need to be worked out by both governments, but not the use of sanctions.

"I understand the more awaiting factors of CAATSA and the concern that India's procurement of the S-400 presence for the American defence establishment because as US India becomes closer defence partners. S-400 plays some challenges, those are the challenges that I think need to be worked through by both governments but not the use of sanctions," she said. The CAATSA is a United States federal law that imposed sanctions on Iran, North Korea, and Russia. CAATSA authorises the US administration to impose sanctions on countries that purchase major defence hardware from Russia in response to Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014 and its alleged meddling in the 2016 US presidential elections.

India had signed a USD 5.43-billion deal with Russia for the purchase of five S-400 surface to air missile systems during the 19th India-Russia Annual Bilateral Summit in New Delhi in October 2019, for long-term security needs. Washington had indicated that the Russian S-400 systems may trigger CAATSA sanctions.

Biswal's remarks come ahead of the two-day visit of US Trade Representative Katherine Tai to India, starting from November 22. Speaking further, she said, "I don't think that sanction is the right tool in a relationship that is as deep and strong as India US relationship, the sanctions left extreme concern about Russia. In about some of the ways in which the Russian government has been seeking to impact and undermine US interest and particularly interfere in US politics and policies."

Amid calls from US senators to waive sanctions against India, a state department spokesperson clarified that the CAATSA does not have a blanket or country-specific waiver provision. "We urge all of our allies and partners to forgo transactions with Russia that risk triggering sanctions under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA). We have not made a determination on a potential waiver with respect to Indian arms transactions with Russia. CAATSA does not have a blanket or country-specific waiver provision," the spokesperson said.

"The US-India defence partnership has expanded significantly in recent years, commensurate with India's status as a major defence partner. We expect this strong momentum in our defence partnership to continue. We value our strategic partnership with India," the spokesperson added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TIMELINE-How Kyle Rittenhouse went from cleaning graffiti to shooting 3 people

TIMELINE-How Kyle Rittenhouse went from cleaning graffiti to shooting 3 peop...

 United States
2
AWS launches new digital learning experience to help learners gain tech skills

AWS launches new digital learning experience to help learners gain tech skil...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Monkey-brain study with link to China's military roils top European university; Russia's Roscosmos, NASA to renew agreement on space flight seats -Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Monkey-brain study with link to China's military roils...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Russia condemns U.S. lawmakers' proposal on 'nonrecognition' of Putin; Dozens of Palestinians use Barcelona layover to seek asylum in Spain and more

World News Roundup: Russia condemns U.S. lawmakers' proposal on 'nonrecognit...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021