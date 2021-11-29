UAE restricting political activities of former Afghanistan President, claims Taliban

The political activities of former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his close aides have been restricted by the United Arab Emirates, the Islamic Emirate stated. A member of the cultural commission of the Taliban regime, Ahmadullah Wasiq revealed about the restricted political activities of Ghani and his advisors on Sunday, reported TOLOnews.

"The UAE imposed restrictions on the political activities of all officials of (former president) Ashraf Ghani's administration who live in Dubai and other cities. The restriction included Ashraf Ghani himself, Ata Mohammad Noor and Mohib," tweeted Wasiq. However, UAE has not confirmed or released any statement regarding the alleged restrictions on political activities of the former Afghanistan President and his aides, reported TOLOnews.

TOLOnews quoted the deputy spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate, Inamullah Samangani as saying, "Considering today's situation, world countries have understood how to move toward Afghanistan and they will not allow anyone to have political activities in their countries, but nothing has so far been officially shared with us by the UAE about the situation." Although, Ghani's relatives and the leader of the splinter faction of the Jamiat-e-Islami Afghanistan, Ata Mohammad Noor have denied imposition of the alleged restrictions on former Afghanistan President, reported TOLOnews.

"The policy that the UAE has towards politicians living there means that it doesn't allow anyone to engage in political activities. These procedures are not only for president Ashraf Ghani. These procedures were imposed on Benazir Bhutto and the former prime minister of Thailand," said Hashmat Ghani, brother of the former president. TOLOnews quoted a political analyst as saying, "The Taliban has ramped up pressure on the Arab countries, particularly the UAE where a good number of former officials live, to restrict their (former officials) political activity and instead to push their own agenda to get recognition." (ANI)

