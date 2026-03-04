Left Menu

Defence Chief Declares Afghan Soil Use as 'Unacceptable'

Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Defence Forces, condemned the use of Afghan soil for terrorism against Pakistan. During a visit to South Waziristan, he reviewed security measures and called for necessary actions against cross-border threats. His visit follows Pakistan's Operation Ghazab lil Haq, targeting threats from the Afghan border.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 04-03-2026 22:15 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 22:15 IST
Defence Chief Declares Afghan Soil Use as 'Unacceptable'
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Marshal Syed Asim Munir, the Chief of Defence Forces, has described the alleged use of Afghan soil for terrorist activities against Pakistan as 'unacceptable'.

During his visit to South Waziristan's border region, Munir assessed the current security conditions and the army's readiness to tackle any cross-border threats.

He stated that peace requires the Afghan Taliban to cease supporting terrorism, as Pakistan continues its Operation Ghazab lil Haq to neutralize these threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Finn Allen's Blazing Century Propels New Zealand to T20 World Cup Final

Finn Allen's Blazing Century Propels New Zealand to T20 World Cup Final

 India
2
Rising Seas and Miscalculated Threats: Coastal Communities at Risk

Rising Seas and Miscalculated Threats: Coastal Communities at Risk

 United States
3
Tragic Holi Celebration: Two Lives Lost in Motorcycle Collision

Tragic Holi Celebration: Two Lives Lost in Motorcycle Collision

 India
4
Left Demands Transparency in West Bengal Voter Rolls Amid Night-Long Protest

Left Demands Transparency in West Bengal Voter Rolls Amid Night-Long Protest

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026