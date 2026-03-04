Defence Chief Declares Afghan Soil Use as 'Unacceptable'

Marshal Syed Asim Munir, the Chief of Defence Forces, has described the alleged use of Afghan soil for terrorist activities against Pakistan as 'unacceptable'.

During his visit to South Waziristan's border region, Munir assessed the current security conditions and the army's readiness to tackle any cross-border threats.

He stated that peace requires the Afghan Taliban to cease supporting terrorism, as Pakistan continues its Operation Ghazab lil Haq to neutralize these threats.

