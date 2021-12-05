Left Menu

Sri Lankan national killed in Pakistan was tortured to an extreme degree, confirms post-mortem report

A Sri Lankan factory manager, who was killed by a mob in Pakistan over alleged blasphemy, was tortured to an extreme degree and his skull and other bones of the body also had severe damage, the post-mortem report revealed, reported local media.

A man along with others carries a sign, condemning the lynching of the Sri Lankan manager of a garment factory in Pakistan. (Image credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A Sri Lankan factory manager, who was killed by a mob in Pakistan over alleged blasphemy, was tortured to an extreme degree and his skull and other bones of the body also had severe damage, the post-mortem report revealed, reported local media. The report has confirmed a broken skull and burn wounds damaging 99 per cent of the tissues of Priyantha Diyawadana's body, ARY News reported.

Diyawadana's death occurred owing to multiple hits on his skull. All bones of the body except that of a leg were found broken, the report said showing the impact of the extreme torture Diyawadana had to bear before his death, according to ARY News.

On Friday, a mob in Pakistan's Sialkot had tortured Diyawadana to death before burning his body in Sialkot over alleged blasphemy. The incident took place in the Wazirabad Road area.

Reportedly, the workers of private factories attacked the export manager Diyawadana of the factory and burnt his body after killing him, Dawn newspaper reported. Several videos doing rounds on the internet showed scores of men gathered at the site.

