Taliban deny detaining female protestor in Kabul

The Taliban on Saturday denied that they have arrested a female protestor Tamana Zaryab Paryani in Kabul, who was one of the 20 Afghan women who protested against the obligation of wearing hijab announced by the Islamic Emirate.

22-01-2022
  Afghanistan

The Taliban on Saturday denied that they have arrested a female protestor Tamana Zaryab Paryani in Kabul, who was one of the 20 Afghan women who protested against the obligation of wearing hijab announced by the Islamic Emirate. Interior Ministry of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan in a statement on Friday denied her detention, reported The Khaama Press.

Statement of the ministry said that personnel of no administration of the Islamic Emirate has broken into the house of Paryani. Deputy Minister of culture and information and spokesperson of the IEA Zabiullah Mujahid said Paryani had shot a fake video clip at her house while screaming for help, reported The Khaama Press.

Zabiullah Mujahid said that she made the video to seek asylum abroad. Paryani in a video clip on Wednesday was shouting that Taliban fighters were knocking at the door and wanted to take her and her sisters, reported The Khaama Press.

There were reports that Paryani, her two sisters and another activist have been taken from their homes on Thursday after recent protests in Kabul. Her friends and activists suspected that they were detained by the Taliban, a media report said. (ANI)

