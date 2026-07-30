Europe Engulfed: Wildfires Wreak Havoc Across Spain, Greece, and France

Major wildfires are blazing across France, Spain, and Greece amid rising temperatures, dry conditions, and strong winds. The situation has resulted in mass evacuations, destruction, and fatalities.

France has arrested two suspects connected to arson near Bordeaux, while Spain has numerous active fires. In Greece, three firefighters lost their lives battling blazes.

Europe's warming has led to a historic wildfire season exceeding previous years. Efforts continue to tackle these fires as officials assess the impact and strategize further action.