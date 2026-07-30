Ukrainian Drones Target Russian Tankers in Strategic Waters

The Ukrainian military, under the command of drone forces leader Robert Brovdi, has successfully struck four Russian tankers in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov. Over the past three weeks, 205 tankers have been targeted as part of Ukraine's ongoing strategic military operations against Russian forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 14:41 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 14:41 IST
Ukrainian Drones Target Russian Tankers in Strategic Waters
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  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a strategic military maneuver, Ukrainian forces have successfully hit four Russian tankers in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, as confirmed by Robert Brovdi, commander of Ukraine's drone forces, on Thursday.

According to Brovdi's announcement on the Telegram messaging app, a total of 205 tankers have been struck in the past three weeks, comprising 130 in the Sea of Azov and 75 in the Black Sea.

This operation marks a significant move in Ukraine's continued efforts to counter Russian military presence in these contested waters.

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