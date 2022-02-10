Left Menu

Drug trafficking threat from Afghanistan to Russia real, says Moscow

Russian Foreign Ministry Department Director Alexander Sternik has said that there is a serious threat of drug trafficking from Afghanistan to Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan and further to the Russian territory and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is taking preventive measures to contain it, reported Sputnik.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 10-02-2022 16:47 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 16:47 IST
Russian Foreign Ministry Department Director Alexander Sternik has said that there is a serious threat of drug trafficking from Afghanistan to Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan and further to the Russian territory and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is taking preventive measures to contain it, reported Sputnik. "Such a threat is quite real. The CSTO measures aimed at reducing tension on the Tajik-Afghan border counteract it. Joint exercises are being conducted at the joint base of the CSTO forces in Kyrgyzstan," Sputnik quoted Sternik as saying on Thursday.

"The strike elements of the Russian 201st military base in Tajikistan have been intensified. Russia is providing assistance with special equipment supplies for the security departments of its allies," Sternik added. The diplomat also informed that Moscow is cooperating at the counter-drug track with Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan on the CIS platform, primarily at a meeting of heads of security forces and intelligence services.

It came after Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu in December said that the destabilization of the situation in Afghanistan creates the risks of exporting terrorism and drugs to the territory of the CSTO states. (ANI)

